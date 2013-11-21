Long road back from Afghanistan
U.S. Army soldier Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, from the 5-20 Infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne Division, walks while on patrol in Zharay district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
U.S. Army soldier Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, from the 5-20 Infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne Division, walks while on patrol in Zharay district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A medic treats Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, who was wounded by an improvised explosive device, in southern Afghanistan June 12, 2012. Krumwiede was on patrol when he stepped on an IED, which tore away both his legs, damaged his left arm, and ripped open his...more
A medic treats Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, who was wounded by an improvised explosive device, in southern Afghanistan June 12, 2012. Krumwiede was on patrol when he stepped on an IED, which tore away both his legs, damaged his left arm, and ripped open his abdominal cavity. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
U.S. Army soldiers carry Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, who was wounded by an improvised explosive device, towards a Blackhawk Medevac helicopter in southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
U.S. Army soldiers carry Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, who was wounded by an improvised explosive device, towards a Blackhawk Medevac helicopter in southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
U.S. Army soldiers carry Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, who was wounded by an improvised explosive device, towards a Blackhawk Medevac helicopter in southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
U.S. Army soldiers carry Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, who was wounded by an improvised explosive device, towards a Blackhawk Medevac helicopter in southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
U.S. Army soldiers carry Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, who was wounded by an improvised explosive device, towards a Blackhawk Medevac helicopter in southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/
U.S. Army soldiers carry Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, who was wounded by an improvised explosive device, towards a Blackhawk Medevac helicopter in southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/
A blood-covered M4 rifle belonging to Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, who was wounded by an improvised explosive device, lies on the ground in southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A blood-covered M4 rifle belonging to Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, who was wounded by an improvised explosive device, lies on the ground in southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
U.S. Army soldiers react after Sgt. Matt Krumwiede was wounded by an improvised explosive device in southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
U.S. Army soldiers react after Sgt. Matt Krumwiede was wounded by an improvised explosive device in southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A U.S. Army soldier reacts as he sits inside an armored vehicle after his comrade, Sgt. Matt Krumwiede was wounded by an improvised explosive device in southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A U.S. Army soldier reacts as he sits inside an armored vehicle after his comrade, Sgt. Matt Krumwiede was wounded by an improvised explosive device in southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army takes a phone call as his hand is massaged by his mother Pam Krumwiede, after being admitted for an infection at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army takes a phone call as his hand is massaged by his mother Pam Krumwiede, after being admitted for an infection at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army reacts as his hand is massaged by his mother Pam Krumwiede, after being admitted for an infection at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army reacts as his hand is massaged by his mother Pam Krumwiede, after being admitted for an infection at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army meets with physician assistant Michael Chambers at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, August 1, 2013. The 22-year-old has since undergone around 40 surgeries and is learning to walk with prosthetic...more
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army meets with physician assistant Michael Chambers at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, August 1, 2013. The 22-year-old has since undergone around 40 surgeries and is learning to walk with prosthetic legs. He is keen to re-join the infantry as soon as his injuries allow. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army gets onto a gurney at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army gets onto a gurney at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army (front, 2nd L) lines up for morning formation at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army (front, 2nd L) lines up for morning formation at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army makes his way to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army makes his way to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army assembles a Lego set during occupational therapy at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army assembles a Lego set during occupational therapy at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army plays a drumming computer game during occupational therapy at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army plays a drumming computer game during occupational therapy at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army attaches his prosthetic leg before practicing walking with physical therapist Troy Hopkins at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart more
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army attaches his prosthetic leg before practicing walking with physical therapist Troy Hopkins at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army practices walking with his physical therapist Troy Hopkins at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army practices walking with his physical therapist Troy Hopkins at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army practices walking with his physical therapist Troy Hopkins at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army practices walking with his physical therapist Troy Hopkins at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army practices walking at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army practices walking at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army practices walking with his physical therapist Troy Hopkins at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army practices walking with his physical therapist Troy Hopkins at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army wipes sweat off his face after practising walking at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army wipes sweat off his face after practising walking at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army sits in his wheelchair as he is pushed by his mother Pam Krumwiede at a hunting ranch outside San Antonio, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army sits in his wheelchair as he is pushed by his mother Pam Krumwiede at a hunting ranch outside San Antonio, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army has a wound tended to by his mother Pam Krumwiede, after a day of hunting at a ranch outside San Antonio, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army has a wound tended to by his mother Pam Krumwiede, after a day of hunting at a ranch outside San Antonio, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army sits in pain while his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart and his mother Pam Krumwiede talk, after a day of hunting at a ranch outside San Antonio, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army sits in pain while his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart and his mother Pam Krumwiede talk, after a day of hunting at a ranch outside San Antonio, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army talks to his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a hunting ranch outside San Antonio, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army talks to his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a hunting ranch outside San Antonio, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army sits in his wheelchair as he is pushed by his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a hunting ranch outside San Antonio, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army sits in his wheelchair as he is pushed by his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a hunting ranch outside San Antonio, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army wheels himself in his wheelchair during a skeet shooting event at the National Shooting Complex in San Antonio, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army wheels himself in his wheelchair during a skeet shooting event at the National Shooting Complex in San Antonio, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army plays with a dog as he sits in a car at a hunting ranch outside San Antonio, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army plays with a dog as he sits in a car at a hunting ranch outside San Antonio, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army is helped off the ground by his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a hunting ranch outside San Antonio, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army is helped off the ground by his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a hunting ranch outside San Antonio, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army sits in a jeep as he hunts with his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a hunting ranch outside San Antonio, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army sits in a jeep as he hunts with his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a hunting ranch outside San Antonio, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army sits in a jeep as he hunts with his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a hunting ranch outside San Antonio, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army sits in a jeep as he hunts with his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a hunting ranch outside San Antonio, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army sits in a jeep as he hunts with his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a hunting ranch outside San Antonio, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army sits in a jeep as he hunts with his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a hunting ranch outside San Antonio, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Next Slideshows
Fishing with fridges after the typhoon
After losing their boats and houses in Typhoon Haiyan, fishermen of one Philippine village came up with the idea of fishing from boats made of abandoned...
Super typhoon slams Philippines
Images from the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan.
Fighting in Aleppo
Recent images from the frontlines of the Syrian city.
Tornadoes ravage Midwest
The trail of destruction through Washington, Illinois.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the week.
Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness
Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.
Attack outside UK parliament
The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.
Trapped in Mosul
About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is yet to come."
The day after in London
Images from the day after a lone-wolf attacker killed three people and injured 40 before being shot dead by police near parliament in London.
Drought brings disease fears in Kenya
Villagers in northern Kenya have begun to burn piles of animal carcases, hoping to head off an outbreak of disease as their livestock starve to death in the region's worst drought in five years.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
The child jockeys of camel racing
Young jockeys, mostly small children aged 11 or under, race during the International Camel Racing festival in Egypt.