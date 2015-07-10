Edition:
United Kingdom
Look who's at Wimbledon

Actor Sienna Miller on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actor Charles Dance on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Editor of American Vogue Anna Wintour on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Former footballer Thierry Henry with Andrea Rajacic and Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Pippa Middleton and James Middleton arrive on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Former footballer David Beckham and his son Romeo on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William (R) in the royal box on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actor Josh Hartnett and partner Tamsin Egerton on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Former footballer David Beckham and his mother Sandra Beckham at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Actor Bradley Cooper watches the match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Gilles Simon of France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Editor of American Vogue Anna Wintour watches on centre court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Opera singer Katherine Jenkins on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Entertainer Stephen Fry and former tennis player Martina Navratilova at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sits in the royal box at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Rapper Drake (R) watch the match between Serena Williams and Venus Williams of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Former tennis player Martina Navratilova waves to spectators on Centre Court as she is introduced at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

German footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger gestures at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Former racing driver Jackie Stewart (R) sits on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actor Jack O'Connell (R) watches the action on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Model's Chrissy Teigen (L) and Karlie Kloss at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Former tennis player Ilie Nastase in the royal box on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Golfer Miguel Angel Jimenez (R) in the royal box on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Golfers Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter in the royal box on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Actor Will Poulter arrives on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

