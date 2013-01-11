Edition:
Looking down on London

<p>St Paul's cathedral and the financial district are seen at dusk in an aerial photograph from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

<p>Commuter trains are seen at dusk in an aerial photograph from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

<p>A toilet overlooking the financial district is seen in a restroom of The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor </p>

<p>The shadow of western Europe's tallest building, the Shard, is cast across the financial district as seen from it's The View gallery in London, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor </p>

<p>Women look out at the city from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor </p>

<p>Commuter trains are seen at dawn on the approach to London Bridge rail station in an aerial photograph from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>St Paul's cathedral is lit by the early morning sun in an aerial view taken from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Tower Bridge on the Thames River is seen from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor </p>

<p>Commuter trains are seen at London Bridge rail station in an aerial view taken from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A man takes a photograph St Paul's cathedral and the Thames River from a window in The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor </p>

<p>The Shard, western Europe's tallest building, is seen in London, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor </p>

<p>Tower Bridge and the Canary Wharf financial district (at rear) are seen at dusk in an aerial photograph from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

<p>Toilets are seen on the 69th floor at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>An employee poses at a window in The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

<p>Tower Bridge and the museum warship HMS Belfast are seen at dusk in an aerial photograph from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

<p>Tower Bridge and the museum warship HMS Belfast on the Thames River are seen from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor </p>

<p>Buses cross London Bridge in an aerial view taken from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>St Paul's cathedral and the financial district are seen at dusk in an aerial photograph from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

<p>A man takes a photograph of himself next to a window in The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor </p>

<p>St Paul's cathedral is lit by the early morning sun in an aerial view taken from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

