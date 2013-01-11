Looking down on London
St Paul's cathedral and the financial district are seen at dusk in an aerial photograph from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
St Paul's cathedral and the financial district are seen at dusk in an aerial photograph from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Commuter trains are seen at dusk in an aerial photograph from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Commuter trains are seen at dusk in an aerial photograph from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A toilet overlooking the financial district is seen in a restroom of The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
A toilet overlooking the financial district is seen in a restroom of The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
The shadow of western Europe's tallest building, the Shard, is cast across the financial district as seen from it's The View gallery in London, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
The shadow of western Europe's tallest building, the Shard, is cast across the financial district as seen from it's The View gallery in London, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Women look out at the city from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Women look out at the city from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Commuter trains are seen at dawn on the approach to London Bridge rail station in an aerial photograph from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Commuter trains are seen at dawn on the approach to London Bridge rail station in an aerial photograph from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
St Paul's cathedral is lit by the early morning sun in an aerial view taken from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
St Paul's cathedral is lit by the early morning sun in an aerial view taken from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Tower Bridge on the Thames River is seen from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Tower Bridge on the Thames River is seen from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Commuter trains are seen at London Bridge rail station in an aerial view taken from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Commuter trains are seen at London Bridge rail station in an aerial view taken from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man takes a photograph St Paul's cathedral and the Thames River from a window in The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
A man takes a photograph St Paul's cathedral and the Thames River from a window in The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
The Shard, western Europe's tallest building, is seen in London, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
The Shard, western Europe's tallest building, is seen in London, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Tower Bridge and the Canary Wharf financial district (at rear) are seen at dusk in an aerial photograph from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Tower Bridge and the Canary Wharf financial district (at rear) are seen at dusk in an aerial photograph from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Toilets are seen on the 69th floor at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Toilets are seen on the 69th floor at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An employee poses at a window in The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
An employee poses at a window in The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Tower Bridge and the museum warship HMS Belfast are seen at dusk in an aerial photograph from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Tower Bridge and the museum warship HMS Belfast are seen at dusk in an aerial photograph from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Tower Bridge and the museum warship HMS Belfast on the Thames River are seen from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Tower Bridge and the museum warship HMS Belfast on the Thames River are seen from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Buses cross London Bridge in an aerial view taken from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Buses cross London Bridge in an aerial view taken from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
St Paul's cathedral and the financial district are seen at dusk in an aerial photograph from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
St Paul's cathedral and the financial district are seen at dusk in an aerial photograph from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A man takes a photograph of himself next to a window in The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
A man takes a photograph of himself next to a window in The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
St Paul's cathedral is lit by the early morning sun in an aerial view taken from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
St Paul's cathedral is lit by the early morning sun in an aerial view taken from The View gallery at the Shard, western Europe's tallest building, in London, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Next Slideshows
Deadly day in Pakistan
At least 100 are dead after a pair of bombings in Pakistan.
Homes torched in Kenya
At least 10 people were killed when armed raiders torched more than a dozen houses in Kenya's restive Tana River area. WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT.
Ladies only on India's trains
Some train compartments in India, or sometimes whole trains, are reserved specifically for female passengers in an effort to make their travel easier and more...
New York ferry crash
A commuter ferry crashes into a pier in lower Manhattan, injuring more than 50 people.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
London's last greyhound track
The race is almost over for the dogs of Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Exodus from Mosul
Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.
Demolition day
Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
North Korea's secretive missile program
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.