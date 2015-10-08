Lost at sea

A bulldozer excavates the ground next to the corpses of drowned refugees found in the sea between the Turkish coast and Lesbos, at the cemetery of Lesbos September 30, 2015. No one can say where the next bodies will be buried. Nearly half a million...more

A bulldozer excavates the ground next to the corpses of drowned refugees found in the sea between the Turkish coast and Lesbos, at the cemetery of Lesbos September 30, 2015. No one can say where the next bodies will be buried. Nearly half a million people, mostly Syrians, Afghans and Iraqis fleeing war and persecution, have made the dangerous journey to Europe this year. Almost 3,000 have died, the U.N. refugee agency estimates. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Close