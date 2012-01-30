Edition:
United Kingdom

Lost pets of Fukushima

Monday, January 30, 2012

Members of United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) care for pets which are rescued from inside the exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, January 30, 2012

Members of United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) care for pets which are rescued from inside the exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
1 / 18
Monday, January 30, 2012

Cats, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, are seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, January 30, 2012

Cats, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, are seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
2 / 18
Monday, January 30, 2012

A cat, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, January 30, 2012

A cat, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
3 / 18
Monday, January 30, 2012

Dogs, which were rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, are seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, January 30, 2012

Dogs, which were rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, are seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
4 / 18
Monday, January 30, 2012

A dogwhich was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, January 30, 2012

A dogwhich was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
5 / 18
Monday, January 30, 2012

A dog, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, January 30, 2012

A dog, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
6 / 18
Monday, January 30, 2012

Dogs which were rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the exclusion zone around Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, are seen inside cages at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, January 30, 2012

Dogs which were rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the exclusion zone around Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, are seen inside cages at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
7 / 18
Monday, January 30, 2012

The body of small dog is seen in Namie town, inside the 20km exclusion zone around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, January 30, 2012

The body of small dog is seen in Namie town, inside the 20km exclusion zone around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
8 / 18
Monday, January 30, 2012

United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) Representative Director Yasunori Hoso speaks in front of a destroyed house in Namie town, inside the 20km exclusion zone around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, January 30, 2012

United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) Representative Director Yasunori Hoso speaks in front of a destroyed house in Namie town, inside the 20km exclusion zone around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
9 / 18
Monday, January 30, 2012

The ashes of cats who died after being rescued from the Fukushima exclusion zone, are placed in urns at the United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan)'s pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, January 30, 2012

The ashes of cats who died after being rescued from the Fukushima exclusion zone, are placed in urns at the United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan)'s pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
10 / 18
Monday, January 30, 2012

Cats, which were rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, are seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, January 30, 2012

Cats, which were rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, are seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
11 / 18
Monday, January 30, 2012

A cat, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, January 30, 2012

A cat, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
12 / 18
Monday, January 30, 2012

A cat, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from Okuma town inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, January 30, 2012

A cat, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from Okuma town inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
13 / 18
Monday, January 30, 2012

A dog, rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the exclusion zone of 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, January 30, 2012

A dog, rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the exclusion zone of 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
14 / 18
Monday, January 30, 2012

A dog is rescued by members of United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) in Namie town, which is inside the exclusion zone of 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, December 25, 2011, in this handout photo released by UKC Japan. REUTERS/UKC Japan/Hanout

Monday, January 30, 2012

A dog is rescued by members of United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) in Namie town, which is inside the exclusion zone of 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, December 25, 2011, in this handout photo released by UKC Japan. REUTERS/UKC Japan/Hanout

Close
15 / 18
Monday, January 30, 2012

A dog which is rescued by members of United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) is seen inside a cage in Namie town, where is inside the exclusion zone of 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, December 25, 2011, in this handout photo relased by UKC Japan. REUTERS/UKC Japan/Hanout

Monday, January 30, 2012

A dog which is rescued by members of United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) is seen inside a cage in Namie town, where is inside the exclusion zone of 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, December 25, 2011, in this handout photo relased by UKC Japan. REUTERS/UKC Japan/Hanout

Close
16 / 18
Monday, January 30, 2012

A cows which are escaped from a farm across the street in Namie town, where is inside the exclusion zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, December 25, 2011, in this handout photo relased by UKC Japan. A 9.0-magnitude earthquake and massive tsunami on March 11 triggered the world's worst nuclear accident in 25 years and forced residents around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant to...more

Monday, January 30, 2012

A cows which are escaped from a farm across the street in Namie town, where is inside the exclusion zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, December 25, 2011, in this handout photo relased by UKC Japan. A 9.0-magnitude earthquake and massive tsunami on March 11 triggered the world's worst nuclear accident in 25 years and forced residents around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant to flee, with many of them having to leave behind their pets. REUTERS/UKC Japan/Hanout

Close
17 / 18
Monday, January 30, 2012

A cow which escaped from a farm is removed from a highway by members of United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) in Namie town, where is inside the exclusion zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, December 25, 2011, in this handout photo relased by UKC Japan. Dogs and cats that were abandoned in the Fukushima exclusion zone after last year's nuclear crisis have had to survive high radiation and...more

Monday, January 30, 2012

A cow which escaped from a farm is removed from a highway by members of United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) in Namie town, where is inside the exclusion zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, December 25, 2011, in this handout photo relased by UKC Japan. Dogs and cats that were abandoned in the Fukushima exclusion zone after last year's nuclear crisis have had to survive high radiation and a lack of food, and they are now struggling with the region's freezing winter weather. REUTERS/UKC Japan/Hanout

Close
18 / 18

Lost pets of Fukushima

Lost pets of Fukushima Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Yogaqua

Yogaqua
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Tensions flare in Paris

All Collections

Tensions flare in Paris

7:30pm GMT

Celebrities at NYFW

All Collections

Celebrities at NYFW

7:10pm GMT

The settlements today

All Collections

The settlements today

4:35pm GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

3:00pm GMT

Dogs and cats at Westminster

All Collections

Dogs and cats at Westminster

2:41pm GMT

Best in Show at Westminster

All Collections

Best in Show at Westminster

2:40pm GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:10pm GMT

Drought stokes rivalry between Kenyan cattle herders

All Collections

Drought stokes rivalry between Kenyan cattle herders

2:25am GMT

View More Slideshows »