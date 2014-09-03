Love in Iraq
Displaced Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim Mohammed Harith Youssif, 25, walks with his 20-year-old bride Reem Ahmed, a Sunni Muslim who fled from the violence in Mosul, during their wedding at a school in Baghdad, September 1, 2014. The Sh'ite Muslim man married...more
Displaced Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim Mohammed Harith Youssif, 25, walks with his 20-year-old bride Reem Ahmed, a Sunni Muslim who fled from the violence in Mosul, during their wedding at a school in Baghdad, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
