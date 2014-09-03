Love in Iraq

Displaced Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim Mohammed Harith Youssif, 25, walks with his 20-year-old bride Reem Ahmed, a Sunni Muslim who fled from the violence in Mosul, during their wedding at a school in Baghdad, September 1, 2014. The Sh'ite Muslim man married...more

Displaced Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim Mohammed Harith Youssif, 25, walks with his 20-year-old bride Reem Ahmed, a Sunni Muslim who fled from the violence in Mosul, during their wedding at a school in Baghdad, September 1, 2014. The Sh'ite Muslim man married his Sunni Muslim bride in Baghdad on Monday, after the couple had fled violence by Islamic State militants in their home town of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

