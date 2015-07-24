Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jul 24, 2015 | 4:56pm BST

Love in New York

A couple embrace as they stand on the Brooklyn Bridge at dusk in New York June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A couple embrace as they stand on the Brooklyn Bridge at dusk in New York June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A couple embrace as they stand on the Brooklyn Bridge at dusk in New York June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 20
People enjoy a sunny day at Central Park in New York July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People enjoy a sunny day at Central Park in New York July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
People enjoy a sunny day at Central Park in New York July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
2 / 20
A couple embraces while waiting for the subway in New York June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A couple embraces while waiting for the subway in New York June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
A couple embraces while waiting for the subway in New York June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 20
A couple embraces on top of a rock in Central Park during an unseasonably warm day in New York January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A couple embraces on top of a rock in Central Park during an unseasonably warm day in New York January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2012
A couple embraces on top of a rock in Central Park during an unseasonably warm day in New York January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 20
A couple kiss as they enjoy the breeze coming off the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A couple kiss as they enjoy the breeze coming off the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2013
A couple kiss as they enjoy the breeze coming off the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 20
Protesters affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement kiss while standing on top of a bus stop during an unannounced raid by the New York City Police Department outside Zuccotti Park in New York, in the early hours of November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Protesters affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement kiss while standing on top of a bus stop during an unannounced raid by the New York City Police Department outside Zuccotti Park in New York, in the early hours of November 15, 2011....more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2011
Protesters affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement kiss while standing on top of a bus stop during an unannounced raid by the New York City Police Department outside Zuccotti Park in New York, in the early hours of November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Close
6 / 20
A couple kisses as they sit on a bench enjoying the sunshine on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A couple kisses as they sit on a bench enjoying the sunshine on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2013
A couple kisses as they sit on a bench enjoying the sunshine on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 20
A couple kisses while pedestrians walk past on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A couple kisses while pedestrians walk past on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2013
A couple kisses while pedestrians walk past on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 20
A couple shares a laugh as they wait for the subway in New York September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A couple shares a laugh as they wait for the subway in New York September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, September 10, 2010
A couple shares a laugh as they wait for the subway in New York September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 20
Robert Burck and his wife Patricia Cruz share a kiss between performances on a party boat which was cruising past Lower Manhattan in New York on June 6, 2013. Burck, better known as the original 'Naked Cowboy,' started performing in Time Square in 1998. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Robert Burck and his wife Patricia Cruz share a kiss between performances on a party boat which was cruising past Lower Manhattan in New York on June 6, 2013. Burck, better known as the original 'Naked Cowboy,' started performing in Time Square in...more

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2013
Robert Burck and his wife Patricia Cruz share a kiss between performances on a party boat which was cruising past Lower Manhattan in New York on June 6, 2013. Burck, better known as the original 'Naked Cowboy,' started performing in Time Square in 1998. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Close
10 / 20
A couple embraces during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square, New York December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A couple embraces during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square, New York December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, January 01, 2015
A couple embraces during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square, New York December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
11 / 20
Maria Vasquez and Brendan Goldblatt kiss on the top of the Empire State Building after getting married in the Manhattan borough of New York February 14, 2014. The Empire State Building traditionally hosts weddings on St. Valentine's Day. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Maria Vasquez and Brendan Goldblatt kiss on the top of the Empire State Building after getting married in the Manhattan borough of New York February 14, 2014. The Empire State Building traditionally hosts weddings on St. Valentine's Day....more

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2014
Maria Vasquez and Brendan Goldblatt kiss on the top of the Empire State Building after getting married in the Manhattan borough of New York February 14, 2014. The Empire State Building traditionally hosts weddings on St. Valentine's Day. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 20
Lindsay Mann (L) and Anabella Mowbray kiss as they take photos of themselves laying in the confetti on 7th Avenue in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Lindsay Mann (L) and Anabella Mowbray kiss as they take photos of themselves laying in the confetti on 7th Avenue in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, January 01, 2015
Lindsay Mann (L) and Anabella Mowbray kiss as they take photos of themselves laying in the confetti on 7th Avenue in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 20
A couple embraces as another woman lies out in the sun on the steps next to the Astoria Park Pool in New York July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A couple embraces as another woman lies out in the sun on the steps next to the Astoria Park Pool in New York July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2011
A couple embraces as another woman lies out in the sun on the steps next to the Astoria Park Pool in New York July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 20
John Williams (R) and Rodney Thomas from Tulsa, Oklahoma, kiss each other as they stand outside the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York, June 26, 2015, immediately following the announcement that the U.S. Supreme Court had ruled that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry in a historic triumph for the American gay rights movement. The couple plan to marry in Tulsa. REUTERS/Mike Segar

John Williams (R) and Rodney Thomas from Tulsa, Oklahoma, kiss each other as they stand outside the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York, June 26, 2015, immediately following the announcement that the U.S. Supreme Court had...more

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
John Williams (R) and Rodney Thomas from Tulsa, Oklahoma, kiss each other as they stand outside the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York, June 26, 2015, immediately following the announcement that the U.S. Supreme Court had ruled that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry in a historic triumph for the American gay rights movement. The couple plan to marry in Tulsa. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 20
A couple embraces during light snowfall at Times Square in New York January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A couple embraces during light snowfall at Times Square in New York January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A couple embraces during light snowfall at Times Square in New York January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
16 / 20
A couple kisses during the morning rush in the main concourse of Grand Central Terminal in New York May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A couple kisses during the morning rush in the main concourse of Grand Central Terminal in New York May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, May 23, 2014
A couple kisses during the morning rush in the main concourse of Grand Central Terminal in New York May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
17 / 20
A couple kisses as they ride the 6 train in the Bronx borough of New York October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A couple kisses as they ride the 6 train in the Bronx borough of New York October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, October 27, 2014
A couple kisses as they ride the 6 train in the Bronx borough of New York October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
18 / 20
A couple shares an intimate moment during the Global Citizen Festival concert in Central Park in New York September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A couple shares an intimate moment during the Global Citizen Festival concert in Central Park in New York September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, September 28, 2014
A couple shares an intimate moment during the Global Citizen Festival concert in Central Park in New York September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
19 / 20
A couple kiss while they enjoy a sunny afternoon during the solstice day at Governors Island in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A couple kiss while they enjoy a sunny afternoon during the solstice day at Governors Island in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A couple kiss while they enjoy a sunny afternoon during the solstice day at Governors Island in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Distant planets

Distant planets

Next Slideshows

Distant planets

Distant planets

A planet remarkably similar to Earth has been discovered in a "habitable zone" around a distant sun-like star.

24 Jul 2015
California wildfire rages

California wildfire rages

The rapidly expanding Wragg Fire burns through thousands of acres near Napa Valley.

24 Jul 2015
World's oldest Koran

World's oldest Koran

A British university said that fragments of a Koran manuscript found in its library were from one of the oldest surviving copies of the Islamic text in the...

22 Jul 2015
RoboCup

RoboCup

Humanoid robots show off their skills at the annual RoboCup competition.

22 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.

Erdogan's Turkey

Erdogan's Turkey

Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.

Commoner Queen

Commoner Queen

Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.

Dancing with the Irish

Dancing with the Irish

Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.

Fire ravages French migrant camp

Fire ravages French migrant camp

A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.

Trending Collections

Pictures