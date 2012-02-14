Edition:
Love is in the air

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

An elderly couple dances during Saint Valentine's Day celebrations at the Canevaro old people's home in Lima, Peru, February 14, 2012. The home, which is a public institution, hosts about 400 elderly people during Valentine's Day with a fashion show and party. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Couples kiss during a flashmob organised by a local television station on the eve of Valentine's Day in the southern Russian city of Stavropol February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A diver dressed to look like Poseidon (L), kisses another dressed as the mermaid Marina, during a Valentine's day event inside an aquarium at the ocean park in Manila February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A man shows a tablet computer, with its screen displaying "I love you" in Chinese, to his girlfriend on a heart-shaped sculpture made of six by seven metres of sand and stone, during low tide at a beach in Hong Kong on Valentine's Day February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Lela McArthur and Stephanie Figarelle, both from Anchorage, AK, kiss during their marriage on the 61st floor of the Empire State Building in New York, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

A couple talks on a bridge in central Cairo, February 13, 2012. Valentine's Day is celebrated across the world on February 14. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A woman buys a Valentine's Day balloon under a heavy snowfall in central Kiev February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Couples kiss during a mass wedding ceremony as part of a Valentine's Day celebration in Paranaque, Metro Manila February 14, 2012. About 300 couples took part in this event organized by the local government. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A woman poses in a shop selling Valentine's Day gifts and soft toys in Amman February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Majed Jaber

Chung Chen-han (L), 28, kisses Tsai Yong-chen, 27, after she accepted his wedding proposal on Valentine's Day in Taipei February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Muslim women shop for lingerie for sale ahead of Valentine's Day at the port city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A boy prepares bouquets of flowers for sale on Valentine's Day while waiting for customers along a roadside stall in Faisalabad, Pakistan, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fayyaz Hussain

An elderly couple attends a fashion show to celebrate San Valentine's day at the Canevaro old people's home in Lima February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

A man holds Valentine's Day balloons for sale while waiting for customers along the roadside in Karachi February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

People look for Valentine's day gifts at a shop in Tehran February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Eroll Escobar kisses his partner Princess Madrolejo as they pose for photographers while carrying a 16-feet and 200 kg Albino Burmese Python during a Valentine's Day presentation inside a Malabon zoo, north of Manila February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A salesperson shows items at a sex shop on the eve of Valentine's Day in Warsaw February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Phil Fung adjusts the jacket of Shawn Klein, his life-partner of 18 years, before their wedding on the 61st floor of the Empire State Building in New York, February, 14, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

A couple takes a photograph with a mobile phone in front of a red heart decoration on the Valentine's Day in Wuhan, Hubei province February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) take part in a Valentine's Day mass wedding ceremony inside Saint Joseph church at the police headquarters of Camp Crame, Quezon city, metro Manila February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Students make a formation in the shape of a heart and a red ribbon during a HIV/AIDS awareness campaign on Valentine's Day in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A couple embrace as they watch the sunset from a promenade along the Arabian Sea on Valentine's Day, in Mumbai February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Lela McArthur, from Anchorage, AK, has her dress adjusted before her wedding to Stephanie Figarelle on the 61st floor of the Empire State Building in New York, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Changmao, the ram and Chunzi, the doe stand together during a cross-species wedding ceremony at Yunnan Wild Animal Park on Valentine's Day in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Inspection officers look for pests in boxes of imported roses at United Parcel Service (UPS)'s shipping facility at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

