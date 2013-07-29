Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jul 29, 2013 | 5:20pm BST

Lumberjack World Championships

<p>Gus Carlson, 74, competes in the Masters underhand chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. Over 100 competitors from around the world are competing in 21 events ranging from sawing and chopping to log rolling. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Gus Carlson, 74, competes in the Masters underhand chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. Over 100 competitors from around the world are competing in 21 events ranging from sawing and chopping to log...more

Monday, July 29, 2013

Gus Carlson, 74, competes in the Masters underhand chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. Over 100 competitors from around the world are competing in 21 events ranging from sawing and chopping to log rolling. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
1 / 16
<p>Marcel Scott, from Barrington, Nova Scotia falls into the water as he competes in the men's boom run event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Marcel Scott, from Barrington, Nova Scotia falls into the water as he competes in the men's boom run event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Monday, July 29, 2013

Marcel Scott, from Barrington, Nova Scotia falls into the water as he competes in the men's boom run event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
2 / 16
<p>Karmyn Wynyard, from Auckland, New Zealand competes in the women's single buck finals event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Karmyn Wynyard, from Auckland, New Zealand competes in the women's single buck finals event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Monday, July 29, 2013

Karmyn Wynyard, from Auckland, New Zealand competes in the women's single buck finals event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
3 / 16
<p>David Moses, Jr. from Snoqualmie, Washington swings a five-pound single bit axe into an aspen log as he competes in the standing block chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

David Moses, Jr. from Snoqualmie, Washington swings a five-pound single bit axe into an aspen log as he competes in the standing block chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller more

Monday, July 29, 2013

David Moses, Jr. from Snoqualmie, Washington swings a five-pound single bit axe into an aspen log as he competes in the standing block chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
4 / 16
<p>Shana Martin from Madison, Wisconsin competes in the boom run event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Shana Martin from Madison, Wisconsin competes in the boom run event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Monday, July 29, 2013

Shana Martin from Madison, Wisconsin competes in the boom run event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
5 / 16
<p>Sawdust flies from a 20-inch diameter white pine log as TJ Bexten from Aberdeen, Washington cuts through it during the hot saw event of the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Sawdust flies from a 20-inch diameter white pine log as TJ Bexten from Aberdeen, Washington cuts through it during the hot saw event of the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Monday, July 29, 2013

Sawdust flies from a 20-inch diameter white pine log as TJ Bexten from Aberdeen, Washington cuts through it during the hot saw event of the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
6 / 16
<p>JR Salzman, a Hayward, Wisconsin native, celebrates after he defeats Darren Hudson in the men's log rolling final event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

JR Salzman, a Hayward, Wisconsin native, celebrates after he defeats Darren Hudson in the men's log rolling final event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Monday, July 29, 2013

JR Salzman, a Hayward, Wisconsin native, celebrates after he defeats Darren Hudson in the men's log rolling final event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
7 / 16
<p>Jason Wynyard of Auckland, New Zealand swings a five-pound single bit axe into an aspen log as he competes in the standing block chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Jason Wynyard of Auckland, New Zealand swings a five-pound single bit axe into an aspen log as he competes in the standing block chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Monday, July 29, 2013

Jason Wynyard of Auckland, New Zealand swings a five-pound single bit axe into an aspen log as he competes in the standing block chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
8 / 16
<p>Stirling Hart (R), from British Columbia, touches the top of the pole as he competes against Brian Bartow (L) from Molalla, Oregon in the 90 foot open climb event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Stirling Hart (R), from British Columbia, touches the top of the pole as he competes against Brian Bartow (L) from Molalla, Oregon in the 90 foot open climb event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. ...more

Monday, July 29, 2013

Stirling Hart (R), from British Columbia, touches the top of the pole as he competes against Brian Bartow (L) from Molalla, Oregon in the 90 foot open climb event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
9 / 16
<p>Stirling Hart (R), from British Columbia, competes against Brian Bartow (L) in the 90 foot open climb event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Stirling Hart (R), from British Columbia, competes against Brian Bartow (L) in the 90 foot open climb event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Monday, July 29, 2013

Stirling Hart (R), from British Columbia, competes against Brian Bartow (L) in the 90 foot open climb event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
10 / 16
<p>Gretchen Greene (93) defeats 2012 log rolling champion Shana Martin (67) in the women's log rolling event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Gretchen Greene (93) defeats 2012 log rolling champion Shana Martin (67) in the women's log rolling event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Monday, July 29, 2013

Gretchen Greene (93) defeats 2012 log rolling champion Shana Martin (67) in the women's log rolling event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
11 / 16
<p>A lumberjack reenactor smiles during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

A lumberjack reenactor smiles during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Monday, July 29, 2013

A lumberjack reenactor smiles during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
12 / 16
<p>Competitor Chris Bradshaw (L) from Ridgeley, West Virginia signs an autograph on a cut log for Russ Zylstra (R) before the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. Over 100 competitors from around the world are competing in 21 events ranging from sawing and chopping to log rolling. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Competitor Chris Bradshaw (L) from Ridgeley, West Virginia signs an autograph on a cut log for Russ Zylstra (R) before the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. Over 100 competitors from around the world are competing in...more

Monday, July 29, 2013

Competitor Chris Bradshaw (L) from Ridgeley, West Virginia signs an autograph on a cut log for Russ Zylstra (R) before the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. Over 100 competitors from around the world are competing in 21 events ranging from sawing and chopping to log rolling. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
13 / 16
<p>Stirling Hart from British Columbia competes in the springboard chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Stirling Hart from British Columbia competes in the springboard chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Monday, July 29, 2013

Stirling Hart from British Columbia competes in the springboard chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
14 / 16
<p>Jason Wynyard of Auckland, New Zealand celebrates after winning the finals of the underhand chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Jason Wynyard of Auckland, New Zealand celebrates after winning the finals of the underhand chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Monday, July 29, 2013

Jason Wynyard of Auckland, New Zealand celebrates after winning the finals of the underhand chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
15 / 16
<p>Iron metalwork depicting a lumberjack stands over a cauldron that burns during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Iron metalwork depicting a lumberjack stands over a cauldron that burns during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Monday, July 29, 2013

Iron metalwork depicting a lumberjack stands over a cauldron that burns during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Working conditions in Bangladesh

Working conditions in Bangladesh

Next Slideshows

Working conditions in Bangladesh

Working conditions in Bangladesh

As concern runs high about the safety of garment workers, there are also many other industries in Bangladesh, from ship breaking to stone crushing to cigarette...

29 Jul 2013
Copacabana awaits Pope

Copacabana awaits Pope

Priests, nuns and sunbathers anticipate the Pope's Copacabana beach visit.

26 Jul 2013
Canada's quickest gunslinger

Canada's quickest gunslinger

The Fast Draw competition was born from the Hollywood myth of the western gunfighter.

26 Jul 2013
Pope visits Brazil

Pope visits Brazil

Pope Francis visits Brazil on his first foreign trip as pontiff.

29 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos