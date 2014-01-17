Luminarias hot to trot
A man rides a horse with a child through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16,...more
A man rides a horse with a child through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. According to tradition that dates back 500 years, people ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of this small village to purify the animals with the smoke of the bonfires. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Two horses stand in a field before the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina more
Two horses stand in a field before the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
People gather around a fire during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina more
People gather around a fire during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A man rides his horse before the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina more
A man rides his horse before the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A man prepares to ride through the flames on his horse during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16,...more
A man prepares to ride through the flames on his horse during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014....more
A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014....more
A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A man drinks wine during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A man drinks wine during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014....more
A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014....more
A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014....more
A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A man and his horse prepare to ride through flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16,...more
A man and his horse prepare to ride through flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A woman falls with her horse as they go through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January...more
A woman falls with her horse as they go through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A horse stands near a fire during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina more
A horse stands near a fire during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Next Slideshows
Wildfire near Los Angeles
A fast moving brush fire breaks out north of Los Angeles.
Fleeing South Sudanese war zones
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda as they flee fighting.
Tunneling under London
Crossrail, the largest infrastructure project in Europe, designed to relieve pressure on London's crowded underground rail network, has reached the half-way...
And the Oscar nominees are...
The Oscar nominees in all the major categories.
MORE IN PICTURES
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.
Editors Choice Photos
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Don Rickles: 1926 -2017
Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.