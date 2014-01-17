Edition:
United Kingdom
Luminarias hot to trot

<p>A man rides a horse with a child through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. According to tradition that dates back 500 years, people ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of this small village to purify the animals with the smoke of the bonfires. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Two horses stand in a field before the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>People gather around a fire during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>A man rides his horse before the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>A man prepares to ride through the flames on his horse during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>A man drinks wine during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>A man and his horse prepare to ride through flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>A woman falls with her horse as they go through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>A horse stands near a fire during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

