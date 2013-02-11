Lunar New Year celebrations
Dancers perform a Lion Dance during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at Chinatown in Panama City February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Dancers perform a Lion Dance during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at Chinatown in Panama City February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A young girl is seen at the Yan Wo temple during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at Chinatown in Panama City February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A young girl is seen at the Yan Wo temple during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at Chinatown in Panama City February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Photographers take pictures during fireworks over Victoria Harbour celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in Hong Kong February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Photographers take pictures during fireworks over Victoria Harbour celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in Hong Kong February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A performer inserts two live snake heads into his mouth during a performance at the Ditan Temple Fair celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A performer inserts two live snake heads into his mouth during a performance at the Ditan Temple Fair celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Traders offers a gift to a student wearing a traditional lion costume during Chinese New Year celebrations inside the trading floor of the Philippine Stock Exchange at financial district of Makati city, metro Manila February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo...more
Traders offers a gift to a student wearing a traditional lion costume during Chinese New Year celebrations inside the trading floor of the Philippine Stock Exchange at financial district of Makati city, metro Manila February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A girl covers her ears while fireworks explode during a lion dance performance to celebrate Chinese New Year in downtown Lima February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A girl covers her ears while fireworks explode during a lion dance performance to celebrate Chinese New Year in downtown Lima February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Dancers perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks, during a folk art performance to celebrate traditional Chinese Spring Festival at an amusement park in Beijing February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon more
Dancers perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks, during a folk art performance to celebrate traditional Chinese Spring Festival at an amusement park in Beijing February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Worshippers burn incense to pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Dafo temple in Chongqing municipality February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Worshippers burn incense to pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Dafo temple in Chongqing municipality February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Worshippers offer incense during Lunar New Year at a temple in Bandung, West Java February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Supri
Worshippers offer incense during Lunar New Year at a temple in Bandung, West Java February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Supri
People burn incense to pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple, in Beijing February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People burn incense to pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple, in Beijing February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man prays in a temple before the Lunar New Year in Makassar in the Indonesia's South Sulawesi province February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
A man prays in a temple before the Lunar New Year in Makassar in the Indonesia's South Sulawesi province February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
A man sets off fireworks as residents celebrate the start of the Chinese New Year in Shanghai February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man sets off fireworks as residents celebrate the start of the Chinese New Year in Shanghai February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Folk artists perform on stilts at Longtan Park in Beijing February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Folk artists perform on stilts at Longtan Park in Beijing February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man holds a plastic flower as a temple is decorated ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok's Chinatown February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man holds a plastic flower as a temple is decorated ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok's Chinatown February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Traditional Chinese Dragon dancers perform ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Suphan Buri province, about 65.2 miles (105 km) north of Bangkok February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Traditional Chinese Dragon dancers perform ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Suphan Buri province, about 65.2 miles (105 km) north of Bangkok February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Barbers shave villagers ahead of the Lunar New Year at a market in Juancheng, Shandong province February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Barbers shave villagers ahead of the Lunar New Year at a market in Juancheng, Shandong province February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Students wearing lion dance costumes perform ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations in Manila's Chinatown February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Students wearing lion dance costumes perform ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations in Manila's Chinatown February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A snake lantern is seen among other Chinese New Year decorations at Yuyuan Garden in downtown Shanghai February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A snake lantern is seen among other Chinese New Year decorations at Yuyuan Garden in downtown Shanghai February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shop assistants hold stuffed snake toys ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations at Victoria Park in Hong Kong February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Shop assistants hold stuffed snake toys ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations at Victoria Park in Hong Kong February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Snakes hang from a wooden cabinet marked with the Chinese characters "poisonous snake", at a snake soup shop ahead of the Spring Festival in Hong Kong January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Snakes hang from a wooden cabinet marked with the Chinese characters "poisonous snake", at a snake soup shop ahead of the Spring Festival in Hong Kong January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A lit-up electronic decoration made of snakes is seen on a wall in Wuhan ahead of the Spring Festival, Hubei province, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Darley Shen
A lit-up electronic decoration made of snakes is seen on a wall in Wuhan ahead of the Spring Festival, Hubei province, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Darley Shen
A dish created in the shape of a snake is presented on a table as residents stand around, during an annual local celebration for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Darley Shen
A dish created in the shape of a snake is presented on a table as residents stand around, during an annual local celebration for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Darley Shen
Chen Yuxiang, 22, feeds a mouse to his pet python ahead of the Spring Festival in Wuhan, Hubei province, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Darley Shen
Chen Yuxiang, 22, feeds a mouse to his pet python ahead of the Spring Festival in Wuhan, Hubei province, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Darley Shen
Pei Hao, 22, plays with one of his 53 pet snakes ahead of the Spring Festival in Wuhan, Hubei province, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Darley Shen
Pei Hao, 22, plays with one of his 53 pet snakes ahead of the Spring Festival in Wuhan, Hubei province, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Darley Shen
Snake figurines are on display in a shop ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations in Manila's Chinatown February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Snake figurines are on display in a shop ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations in Manila's Chinatown February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A couple takes pictures of red lantern decorations ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A couple takes pictures of red lantern decorations ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The Shanghai Tower, which is still under construction, is seen as a red lantern hangs from a traditional Chinese building ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Shanghai February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The Shanghai Tower, which is still under construction, is seen as a red lantern hangs from a traditional Chinese building ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Shanghai February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A worker hangs red lanterns used for decoration ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in a park in Beijing, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker hangs red lanterns used for decoration ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in a park in Beijing, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An ethnic Chinese Malaysian arrives at Thean Hock Keong temple, popularly known as Snake Temple, ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations in Klang outside Kuala Lumpur February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
An ethnic Chinese Malaysian arrives at Thean Hock Keong temple, popularly known as Snake Temple, ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations in Klang outside Kuala Lumpur February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
An ethnic Chinese Malaysian walks past a window decorated with a dragon sculpture at Thean Hock Keong temple, popularly known as Snake Temple, ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations in Klang outside Kuala Lumpur February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki...more
An ethnic Chinese Malaysian walks past a window decorated with a dragon sculpture at Thean Hock Keong temple, popularly known as Snake Temple, ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations in Klang outside Kuala Lumpur February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Divers perform a dragon dance during an event to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at an aquarium in Beijing, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Divers perform a dragon dance during an event to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at an aquarium in Beijing, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
People walk past a Chinese decorative drum with a paper-cutting of a snake ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at Ditan Park (the Temple of Earth) in Beijing February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People walk past a Chinese decorative drum with a paper-cutting of a snake ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at Ditan Park (the Temple of Earth) in Beijing February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Sentosa Island staff volunteers work on a 100m (328 feet) long sand snake sculpture, entitled Glittering Snake Trail by Singaporean sand sculptor JOOheng Tan, during a media preview of the Sentosa Flowers festival on Singapore's Sentosa Island...more
Sentosa Island staff volunteers work on a 100m (328 feet) long sand snake sculpture, entitled Glittering Snake Trail by Singaporean sand sculptor JOOheng Tan, during a media preview of the Sentosa Flowers festival on Singapore's Sentosa Island February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Zoo owner Emmanuel Tangco reads a book to his snakes in his bedroom in Malabon, Metro Manila February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Zoo owner Emmanuel Tangco reads a book to his snakes in his bedroom in Malabon, Metro Manila February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Next Slideshows
Defending schools with Steven Seagal
Controversial Arizona lawman Joe Arpaio enlists action fstar Steven Seagal to lead training exercises on how to respond to a school shooting.
Snake soup shop
Snake soup is a traditional Hong Kong dish, thought to speed up the body's blood flow and keep it strong during the winter months.
Manhunt in LA
Fugitive and former cop Christopher Dorner is believed dead following a gunfight and a fire in a cabin he was thought to have been hiding in.
Mostar: A city divided
Paralyzed by politicking, ethnic tensions rise in the battle-scarred Bosnian city of Mostar, which has entered 2013 without a budget to fund essential services.
MORE IN PICTURES
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.