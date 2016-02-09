Children dressed in Hanbok, a Korean traditional costume, play in front of a barbed-wire fence as their parents prepare for a memorial service for North Korean family members, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, February...more

Children dressed in Hanbok, a Korean traditional costume, play in front of a barbed-wire fence as their parents prepare for a memorial service for North Korean family members, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, February 8, 2016, on the occasion of Seolnal, the Korean Lunar New Year's day. Millions of South Koreans travelled to their hometowns during the three-day holiday. Seolnal is one of the traditional holidays when most Koreans visit their hometowns to be united with their families and hold memorial services for their deceased ancestors. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close