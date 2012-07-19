Edition:
United Kingdom

Luxury China

Thursday, July 19, 2012

Waiters open a Chinese traditional red door inside a luxurious furniture museum in Beijing February 5, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, July 19, 2012

Waiters open a Chinese traditional red door inside a luxurious furniture museum in Beijing February 5, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
1 / 27
Thursday, July 19, 2012

A guide looks in from the entrance of a hall for a Louis Vuitton Voyages exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, July 19, 2012

A guide looks in from the entrance of a hall for a Louis Vuitton Voyages exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
2 / 27
Thursday, July 19, 2012

A businessman talks on the phone next to a Challenger 300 aircraft during the Shanghai International Business Aviation Show at Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, July 19, 2012

A businessman talks on the phone next to a Challenger 300 aircraft during the Shanghai International Business Aviation Show at Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
3 / 27
Thursday, July 19, 2012

Louis Vuitton sunglasses are seen at the largest Louis Vuitton store in China, which is located in Shanghai, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, July 19, 2012

Louis Vuitton sunglasses are seen at the largest Louis Vuitton store in China, which is located in Shanghai, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
4 / 27
Thursday, July 19, 2012

Guests attend a dinner at Ultraviolet restaurant in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, July 19, 2012

Guests attend a dinner at Ultraviolet restaurant in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
5 / 27
Thursday, July 19, 2012

Security guards stand in front of a entrance of the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Shanghai, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, July 19, 2012

Security guards stand in front of a entrance of the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Shanghai, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
6 / 27
Thursday, July 19, 2012

A man films a gold-plated Infiniti G37 at a jewelry store in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Thursday, July 19, 2012

A man films a gold-plated Infiniti G37 at a jewelry store in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
7 / 27
Thursday, July 19, 2012

A cleaner uses a feather duster to clean a bottle of the luxury Scotch whisky brand Royal Salute on display at a launch ceremony for the release of the '62 Gun Salute' series in central Beijing December 6, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Thursday, July 19, 2012

A cleaner uses a feather duster to clean a bottle of the luxury Scotch whisky brand Royal Salute on display at a launch ceremony for the release of the '62 Gun Salute' series in central Beijing December 6, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
8 / 27
Thursday, July 19, 2012

Guests take snapshots of a gold bathtub at the 2006 Millionaires' Fair at the Shanghai Exhibition Center April 28, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily

Thursday, July 19, 2012

Guests take snapshots of a gold bathtub at the 2006 Millionaires' Fair at the Shanghai Exhibition Center April 28, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
9 / 27
Thursday, July 19, 2012

Staff members of the new Gucci flagship store in Shanghai chat as they wait for customers on its opening day June 6, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, July 19, 2012

Staff members of the new Gucci flagship store in Shanghai chat as they wait for customers on its opening day June 6, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
10 / 27
Thursday, July 19, 2012

A waitress carrying an umbrella walks down the driveway to Chateau Laffitte Hotel, an imitation of the 1650 Chateau Maisons-Laffitte by French architect Francois Mansart, located on the outskirts of Beijing August 16, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Thursday, July 19, 2012

A waitress carrying an umbrella walks down the driveway to Chateau Laffitte Hotel, an imitation of the 1650 Chateau Maisons-Laffitte by French architect Francois Mansart, located on the outskirts of Beijing August 16, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
11 / 27
Thursday, July 19, 2012

An Audi car drives past Tiananmen Square as a police officer stands guard on a street in central Beijing February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

Thursday, July 19, 2012

An Audi car drives past Tiananmen Square as a police officer stands guard on a street in central Beijing February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

Close
12 / 27
Thursday, July 19, 2012

Family members of a couple getting married sit inside a Hammer Limousine on the drive to the wedding reception in Shanghai August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, July 19, 2012

Family members of a couple getting married sit inside a Hammer Limousine on the drive to the wedding reception in Shanghai August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
13 / 27
Thursday, July 19, 2012

A general view shows the Huangpu River from the balcony of an apartment at the Tomson's Riviera project in Shanghai July 19, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, July 19, 2012

A general view shows the Huangpu River from the balcony of an apartment at the Tomson's Riviera project in Shanghai July 19, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
14 / 27
Thursday, July 19, 2012

A fine and rare famille-rose "peach" vase, Tianqiuping, with a seal mark and period of Qianlong, which is estimated to fetch 10.3 to 15.4 million dollars, is shown during a Sotheby's preview in Hong Kong September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Thursday, July 19, 2012

A fine and rare famille-rose "peach" vase, Tianqiuping, with a seal mark and period of Qianlong, which is estimated to fetch 10.3 to 15.4 million dollars, is shown during a Sotheby's preview in Hong Kong September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
15 / 27
Thursday, July 19, 2012

Employees use irons on chair covers before a Louis Vuitton's news conference in Shanghai, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, July 19, 2012

Employees use irons on chair covers before a Louis Vuitton's news conference in Shanghai, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
16 / 27
Thursday, July 19, 2012

A woman walks past a Burberry shop in Beijing, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, July 19, 2012

A woman walks past a Burberry shop in Beijing, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
17 / 27
Thursday, July 19, 2012

A worker adjusts a display of Mont Blanc watches at the luxury-goods company's new store in Beijing January 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Thursday, July 19, 2012

A worker adjusts a display of Mont Blanc watches at the luxury-goods company's new store in Beijing January 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
18 / 27
Thursday, July 19, 2012

A bottle of Hennessy X.O. is displayed next to a model at the Top Essence luxury goods show in Beijing, November 22, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, July 19, 2012

A bottle of Hennessy X.O. is displayed next to a model at the Top Essence luxury goods show in Beijing, November 22, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
19 / 27
Thursday, July 19, 2012

Women pose for a picture in front of the new skyscraper tower of Huaxi village, Jiangsu province October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, July 19, 2012

Women pose for a picture in front of the new skyscraper tower of Huaxi village, Jiangsu province October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
20 / 27
Thursday, July 19, 2012

A Ferrari 458 Spider is loaded onto a truck after being bought by a young Chinese at its showroom in Shenzhen May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Thursday, July 19, 2012

A Ferrari 458 Spider is loaded onto a truck after being bought by a young Chinese at its showroom in Shenzhen May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
21 / 27
Thursday, July 19, 2012

Mobile phones plated in stainless steel and 18-carat gold (top), with a price tag of HK$79,750 ($10,249) and HK$462,000 ($59,380) respectively, are shown at a luxury goods department store in Hong Kong October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Thursday, July 19, 2012

Mobile phones plated in stainless steel and 18-carat gold (top), with a price tag of HK$79,750 ($10,249) and HK$462,000 ($59,380) respectively, are shown at a luxury goods department store in Hong Kong October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
22 / 27
Thursday, July 19, 2012

Guests walk in the lobby of the new skyscraper tower of Huaxi village before its official inauguration in Jiangsu province October 7, 2011. Huaxi village, also known as China's richest village, celebrates its 50th anniversary with the inauguration of a massive 328-meters (1,076 feet) high skyscraper that screams for attention from its lowly skyline. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, July 19, 2012

Guests walk in the lobby of the new skyscraper tower of Huaxi village before its official inauguration in Jiangsu province October 7, 2011. Huaxi village, also known as China's richest village, celebrates its 50th anniversary with the inauguration of a massive 328-meters (1,076 feet) high skyscraper that screams for attention from its lowly skyline. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
23 / 27
Thursday, July 19, 2012

The newly inaugurated skyscraper tower of Huaxi village is seen in Huaxi village, Jiangsu province, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, July 19, 2012

The newly inaugurated skyscraper tower of Huaxi village is seen in Huaxi village, Jiangsu province, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
24 / 27
Thursday, July 19, 2012

A waiter is reflected in a mirror as he pours Scotch whisky from luxury brand Royal Salute into glasses at a launch ceremony for the release of the '62 Gun Salute' series in central Beijing December 6, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Thursday, July 19, 2012

A waiter is reflected in a mirror as he pours Scotch whisky from luxury brand Royal Salute into glasses at a launch ceremony for the release of the '62 Gun Salute' series in central Beijing December 6, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
25 / 27
Thursday, July 19, 2012

Galaxy Macau, the latest resort in Macau built by Galaxy Entertainment Group, is lit up in the evening after it opened for business May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Thursday, July 19, 2012

Galaxy Macau, the latest resort in Macau built by Galaxy Entertainment Group, is lit up in the evening after it opened for business May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
26 / 27
Thursday, July 19, 2012

A visitor walks past Chinese security guards as she walks into a hall for the Top Essence luxury goods show in Beijing, November 22, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, July 19, 2012

A visitor walks past Chinese security guards as she walks into a hall for the Top Essence luxury goods show in Beijing, November 22, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
27 / 27

Luxury China

Luxury China Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

The clown-maker

The clown-maker
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

12:40am GMT

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

12:25am GMT

Flour wars of carnival

All Collections

Flour wars of carnival

Monday, February 27, 2017

Mogadishu market goes up in flames

All Collections

Mogadishu market goes up in flames

Monday, February 27, 2017

Oscars after-parties

All Collections

Oscars after-parties

Monday, February 27, 2017

Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

All Collections

Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

Monday, February 27, 2017

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

Monday, February 27, 2017

Carnival in Brazil

All Collections

Carnival in Brazil

Monday, February 27, 2017

View More Slideshows »