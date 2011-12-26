Luxury maternity care

An employee stands at the lobby of the CareBay maternity care center in Shanghai December 16, 2011. CareBay is a high-end maternity care center providing private services for "Zuo Yue Zi," or confinement period in Mandarin, a Chinese practice for mothers who have just given birth to stay indoors, undergo a restrictive diet and set of activities for a month. Traditionally, mother-in-laws are the ones overseeing the confinement period, but today, the task is left to a nurse or the mother herself. The centre has about 120 employees including maternity care experts, health consultants, beauticians and nutritionists who would look after the new mothers as well as their babies. The cost for a one-month service is between 79,800 yuan ($12,600) and 380,000 yuan ($60,000), covering food, accommodation, slimming exercises and yoga lessons for the mother and nursing services for the child. REUTERS/Aly Song