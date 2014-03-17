Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Mar 17, 2014 | 10:15pm GMT

L'Wren Scott found dead

<p>Police stand guard outside designer L'Wren Scott's home in Manhattan, March 17, 2014. The fashion designer and girlfriend of Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger was found dead in her apartment on Monday from an apparent suicide. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Police stand guard outside designer L'Wren Scott's home in Manhattan, March 17, 2014. The fashion designer and girlfriend of Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger was found dead in her apartment on Monday from an apparent suicide. REUTERS/Carlo...more

Monday, March 17, 2014

Police stand guard outside designer L'Wren Scott's home in Manhattan, March 17, 2014. The fashion designer and girlfriend of Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger was found dead in her apartment on Monday from an apparent suicide. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 17
<p>The apartment building of designer L'Wren Scott in Manhattan, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

The apartment building of designer L'Wren Scott in Manhattan, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, March 17, 2014

The apartment building of designer L'Wren Scott in Manhattan, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
2 / 17
<p>Mick Jagger and L'Wren Scott at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Mick Jagger and L'Wren Scott at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, March 17, 2014

Mick Jagger and L'Wren Scott at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 17
<p>Mick Jagger and L'Wren Scott pose following her Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Mick Jagger and L'Wren Scott pose following her Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, March 17, 2014

Mick Jagger and L'Wren Scott pose following her Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 17
<p>Mick Jagger and L'Wren Scott at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Mick Jagger and L'Wren Scott at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, March 17, 2014

Mick Jagger and L'Wren Scott at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
5 / 17
<p>L'Wren Scott prepares backstage before her Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

L'Wren Scott prepares backstage before her Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, March 17, 2014

L'Wren Scott prepares backstage before her Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 17
<p>Mick Jagger and L'Wren Scott during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Mick Jagger and L'Wren Scott during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, March 17, 2014

Mick Jagger and L'Wren Scott during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
7 / 17
<p>L'Wren Scott is seen following her Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

L'Wren Scott is seen following her Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, March 17, 2014

L'Wren Scott is seen following her Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
8 / 17
<p>Mick Jagger and model L'Wren Scott arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Mick Jagger and model L'Wren Scott arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, March 17, 2014

Mick Jagger and model L'Wren Scott arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
9 / 17
<p>L'Wren Scott and Jennifer Love Hewitt watch as a model presents a creation at the 2012 Project Runway show during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

L'Wren Scott and Jennifer Love Hewitt watch as a model presents a creation at the 2012 Project Runway show during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, March 17, 2014

L'Wren Scott and Jennifer Love Hewitt watch as a model presents a creation at the 2012 Project Runway show during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 17
<p>L'Wren Scott poses following her Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

L'Wren Scott poses following her Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, March 17, 2014

L'Wren Scott poses following her Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 17
<p>Mick Jagger and L'Wren Scott arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Mick Jagger and L'Wren Scott arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, March 17, 2014

Mick Jagger and L'Wren Scott arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
12 / 17
<p>Mick Jagger and L'Wren Scott arrive for the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2010 during the Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Mick Jagger and L'Wren Scott arrive for the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2010 during the Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Monday, March 17, 2014

Mick Jagger and L'Wren Scott arrive for the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2010 during the Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
13 / 17
<p>L'Wren Scott arrives at the world premiere of 'Crossfire Hurricane' at the Odeon Leicester Square in London, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

L'Wren Scott arrives at the world premiere of 'Crossfire Hurricane' at the Odeon Leicester Square in London, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, March 17, 2014

L'Wren Scott arrives at the world premiere of 'Crossfire Hurricane' at the Odeon Leicester Square in London, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
14 / 17
<p>Mick Jagger arrives with L'Wren Scott at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons in West Hollywood, March 5, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Mick Jagger arrives with L'Wren Scott at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons in West Hollywood, March 5, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Monday, March 17, 2014

Mick Jagger arrives with L'Wren Scott at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons in West Hollywood, March 5, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
15 / 17
<p>Victoria Beckham speaks with L'Wren Scott during the Chanel Haute Couture spring-summer 2006 show in Paris, January 24, 2006. REUTERS/Files</p>

Victoria Beckham speaks with L'Wren Scott during the Chanel Haute Couture spring-summer 2006 show in Paris, January 24, 2006. REUTERS/Files

Monday, March 17, 2014

Victoria Beckham speaks with L'Wren Scott during the Chanel Haute Couture spring-summer 2006 show in Paris, January 24, 2006. REUTERS/Files

Close
16 / 17
<p>L'Wren Scott and Mick Jagger as they arrive at the 2009 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

L'Wren Scott and Mick Jagger as they arrive at the 2009 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, March 17, 2014

L'Wren Scott and Mick Jagger as they arrive at the 2009 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Captain America premiere

Captain America premiere

Next Slideshows

Captain America premiere

Captain America premiere

The premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier".

14 Mar 2014
Veronica Mars premiere

Veronica Mars premiere

Cast members celebrate the premiere of the Kickstarter-funded Veronica Mars movie.

13 Mar 2014
Celebrities who own sports teams

Celebrities who own sports teams

Some notable names who own sports teams.

12 Mar 2014
Highest-paid musicians

Highest-paid musicians

Billboard ranks the top-earners in music.

11 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures