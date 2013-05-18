Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat May 18, 2013 | 2:35am BST

M23 rebel training

<p>M23 rebel recruits stand at attention during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

M23 rebel recruits stand at attention during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Saturday, May 18, 2013

M23 rebel recruits stand at attention during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
1 / 15
<p>A M23 new recruit demonstrates martial arts during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A M23 new recruit demonstrates martial arts during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Saturday, May 18, 2013

A M23 new recruit demonstrates martial arts during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
2 / 15
<p>General Sultani Makenga of the M23 rebel speaks to new recruits at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

General Sultani Makenga of the M23 rebel speaks to new recruits at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Saturday, May 18, 2013

General Sultani Makenga of the M23 rebel speaks to new recruits at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
3 / 15
<p>A female M23 rebel recruit takes part in a march together with other recruits during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A female M23 rebel recruit takes part in a march together with other recruits during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Saturday, May 18, 2013

A female M23 rebel recruit takes part in a march together with other recruits during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
4 / 15
<p>A M23 rebel trainer walks behind recruits during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A M23 rebel trainer walks behind recruits during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Saturday, May 18, 2013

A M23 rebel trainer walks behind recruits during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
5 / 15
<p>A M23 rebel trainer teaches a new female recruit to salute during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A M23 rebel trainer teaches a new female recruit to salute during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Saturday, May 18, 2013

A M23 rebel trainer teaches a new female recruit to salute during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
6 / 15
<p>General Sultani Makenga of the M23 rebel arrives to speak with new recruits at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

General Sultani Makenga of the M23 rebel arrives to speak with new recruits at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Saturday, May 18, 2013

General Sultani Makenga of the M23 rebel arrives to speak with new recruits at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
7 / 15
<p>M23 camp commandant Major Innocent Madido inspects new recruits during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

M23 camp commandant Major Innocent Madido inspects new recruits during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Saturday, May 18, 2013

M23 camp commandant Major Innocent Madido inspects new recruits during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
8 / 15
<p>M23 rebel recruits attend military lessons in the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

M23 rebel recruits attend military lessons in the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Saturday, May 18, 2013

M23 rebel recruits attend military lessons in the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
9 / 15
<p>A M23 rebel trainer runs past recruits crawling on the ground during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A M23 rebel trainer runs past recruits crawling on the ground during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Saturday, May 18, 2013

A M23 rebel trainer runs past recruits crawling on the ground during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
10 / 15
<p>M23 rebel recruits participate in a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

M23 rebel recruits participate in a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Saturday, May 18, 2013

M23 rebel recruits participate in a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
11 / 15
<p>M23 rebel recruits clap as they sing war songs during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

M23 rebel recruits clap as they sing war songs during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Saturday, May 18, 2013

M23 rebel recruits clap as they sing war songs during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
12 / 15
<p>A M23 camp commander Major Innocent Madido inspects new recruits during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A M23 camp commander Major Innocent Madido inspects new recruits during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Saturday, May 18, 2013

A M23 camp commander Major Innocent Madido inspects new recruits during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
13 / 15
<p>M23 camp commandant Major Innocent Madido speaks to new recruits at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

M23 camp commandant Major Innocent Madido speaks to new recruits at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Saturday, May 18, 2013

M23 camp commandant Major Innocent Madido speaks to new recruits at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
14 / 15
<p>General Sultani Makenga of the M23 rebel speaks with new recruits at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

General Sultani Makenga of the M23 rebel speaks with new recruits at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Saturday, May 18, 2013

General Sultani Makenga of the M23 rebel speaks with new recruits at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Venezuela's toilet paper shortage

Venezuela's toilet paper shortage

Next Slideshows

Venezuela's toilet paper shortage

Venezuela's toilet paper shortage

Supplies of food and other basic products have been patchy in recent months, with long lines forming at supermarkets and rushes occurring when there is news of...

17 May 2013
Ethiopia's ancient salt trails

Ethiopia's ancient salt trails

For centuries merchants have travelled to Ethiopia’s Danakil Depression, one of the hottest and harshest environments on earth, to collect salt from the surface...

17 May 2013
Joining the Russian Army

Joining the Russian Army

Russian conscripts serve a term of 12 months.

17 May 2013
David Beckham's career

David Beckham's career

David Beckham has announced he will retire from professional soccer at the end of the season.

16 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos