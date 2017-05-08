Macron wins French election
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron celebrates on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
President-elect Emmanuel Macron is seen on a giant screen near the Louvre museum after results were announced. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory rally. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Supporters of French President Elect Emmanuel Macron celebrate near the Louvre museum. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Supporters of French President-elect Emmanuel Macron react after the announcement, in Marseille. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
French President elect Emmanuel Macron celebrates on stage during his victory rally. REUTERS/Thomas Samson/Pool
Marine Le Pen concedes defeat at the Chalet du Lac in the Bois de Vincennes in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at his campaign headquarters after early results. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool
Marine Le Pen concedes defeat at the Chalet du Lac in the Bois de Vincennes in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A supporter of Marine Le Pen wipes her eyes in the Chalet du Lac in the Bois de Vincennes in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Emmanuel Macron walks towards the stage at the Pyramid du Louvre Museum to give a speech to supporters after results. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
President-elect Emmanuel Macron is seen on a giant screen near the Louvre museum in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Demonstrators hold a banner which reads "social struggle" after the announcement of results, in Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
French President elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Supporters of Emmanuel Macron celebrate near the Louvre museum. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A supporter holds a campaign poster of Emmanuel Macron and European Union flags after results were announced in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A supporter of President-elect Emmanuel Macron celebrates in Paris. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Marine Le Pen concedes defeat at the Chalet du Lac in the Bois de Vincennes in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Supporters of President-elect Emmanuel Macron celebrate near the Louvre museum. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Marine Le Pen exits a polling booth in Henin-Beaumont. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Emmanuel Macron waves from his car as he leaves his home. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Emmanuel Macron greets supporters as leaves a polling station in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Marine Le Pen smiles before voting at a polling station in Henin-Beaumont. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Ballots with the names of candidates Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen near ballot boxes on the eve of the second round of the French presidential election, in Tulle. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Emmanuel Macron greets supporters as leaves a polling station in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Emmanuel Macron greets supporters as leaves a polling station in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Emmanuel Macron casts his ballot in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool
French President Francois Hollande takes ballots as he prepares to vote in Tulle. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A man prepares to vote at a polling station in Paris. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A child looks out from a voting booth as French citizens living in the United States cast their ballots at the French Embassy in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Next Slideshows
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future...
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost...
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.