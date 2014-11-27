Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
The Paddington Bear float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
A SpongeBob Squarepants balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
People react as they watch the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Members of the Madison Scouts perform during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
The Sponge Bob Squarepants float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
The Hello Kitty float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
At sunrise floats stand ready to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
The Thomas the Tank Engine balloon floats by people on balconies during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
A clown blows a kiss during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
A Santa Claus character reacts as he makes his way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
The Snoopy balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Gene Simmons of KISS greets spectators during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
A participant makes his way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York.
Clowns line up to use a porta-potty as they get ready to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
A marching band takes part in a practice session as the sun rises before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Performers prepare for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
The Elf on the Shelf balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
A clown captain gives last minute instructions to his fellow clowns as they prepare to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
A clown sits on a park bench at sunrise before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
The Papa Smurf balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
The Elf on the Shelf balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
The Sea World float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York.
Clowns line up to use a porta-potty as they get ready to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
The Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
A man dressed as Santa Claus waves during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Balloons float down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
The Thomas The Tank Engine float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
People watch out their hotel room windows as floats make their way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York.
The Spongebob Squarepants balloon floats by New York Police Officers during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
The Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
Next Slideshows
Mission to Tabit
A peacekeeping mission investigates an alleged mass rape of 200 women and girls in a Darfur town.
Buffalo buried in snow
A blizzard dumps a year's worth of snow in three days on western New York.
Transgender fashion show
Backstage at Turkey's first ever transgender fashion show.
Holes in the earth
Cavernous craters and sinkholes from around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Drifting towards Europe
Migrants are rescued after they were spotted adrift in the Mediterranean Sea on board rubber dinghys and wooden boats.
Displaced by drought in Somalia
Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.
Made in China
A glimpse inside factories across China.
Trump meets world leaders
President Donald Trump forges new relationships with foreign leaders.
Mosul in ruins
Scenes of urban destruction in the battle-scarred Iraqi city.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Solitary life in Australia's Outback
May McKeown has lived alone on her 6000-acre farm in remote Australia for most of the last 15 years.
The rings of Saturn
NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the spacecraft's suicidal plunge into the planet.