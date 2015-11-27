Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
The "Hello Kitty" balloon proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave during the 89th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A float depicting the "Elf on a Shelf" character proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The shadow of the "Hello Kitty" balloon is seen as it moves down Central Park West. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A float depicting the Sinclair Oil dinosaur proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People watch floats make their way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A "Tom Turkey" float makes its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
New York Police Department officers stand watch from a building as a "Pillsbury Doughboy" float proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The "Toothless" float from "How to Train Your Dragon" makes its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People watch the parade from a window. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People riding bicycles make their way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Spectators wait on 6th Ave prior to the start of the parade. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An "Ice Age" float proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Members of the 610 Stompers make their way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The "Skylanders Eruptor" float makes its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A "Wiggle Worm" float proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Virginia balloon floats down Central Park South as a pigeon flies by. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Floats gather on Central Park West prior to start of the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A "Paddington Bear" float proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker tends to the "Skylanders Eruptor" balloon before the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A member of the Spirit of America group dances. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A float depicting the animated "Peanuts" characters Snoopy and Woodstock proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A float carrying Santa, Mrs. Claus and his elves waves to spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A marching band proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A float depicting the animated character "Thomas the Train" proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The West Chester University of Pennsylvania Golden Rams Marching Band performs. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A child watches the parade from a ladder. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A "Harold" float proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman dressed as a turkey smiles while making her way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A New York Police Department officer takes a photo with his cellphone of a holiday-themed "SpongeBob SquarePants" float above 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man on stilts poses before the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
New York Police Department officers survey 6th Ave prior to the parade. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A young spectator waits on 6th Ave before the parade. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
