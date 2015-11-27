Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Nov 27, 2015 | 3:10pm GMT

Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

The "Hello Kitty" balloon proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave during the 89th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The "Hello Kitty" balloon proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave during the 89th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
The "Hello Kitty" balloon proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave during the 89th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 32
A float depicting the "Elf on a Shelf" character proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A float depicting the "Elf on a Shelf" character proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A float depicting the "Elf on a Shelf" character proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 32
The shadow of the "Hello Kitty" balloon is seen as it moves down Central Park West. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The shadow of the "Hello Kitty" balloon is seen as it moves down Central Park West. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
The shadow of the "Hello Kitty" balloon is seen as it moves down Central Park West. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 32
A float depicting the Sinclair Oil dinosaur proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A float depicting the Sinclair Oil dinosaur proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A float depicting the Sinclair Oil dinosaur proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 32
People watch floats make their way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People watch floats make their way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
People watch floats make their way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 32
A "Tom Turkey" float makes its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A "Tom Turkey" float makes its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A "Tom Turkey" float makes its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 32
New York Police Department officers stand watch from a building as a "Pillsbury Doughboy" float proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

New York Police Department officers stand watch from a building as a "Pillsbury Doughboy" float proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
New York Police Department officers stand watch from a building as a "Pillsbury Doughboy" float proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 32
The "Toothless" float from "How to Train Your Dragon" makes its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The "Toothless" float from "How to Train Your Dragon" makes its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
The "Toothless" float from "How to Train Your Dragon" makes its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 32
People watch the parade from a window. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People watch the parade from a window. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
People watch the parade from a window. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 32
People riding bicycles make their way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People riding bicycles make their way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
People riding bicycles make their way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 32
Spectators wait on 6th Ave prior to the start of the parade. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Spectators wait on 6th Ave prior to the start of the parade. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Spectators wait on 6th Ave prior to the start of the parade. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 32
An "Ice Age" float proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

An "Ice Age" float proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
An "Ice Age" float proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 32
Members of the 610 Stompers make their way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Members of the 610 Stompers make their way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Members of the 610 Stompers make their way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 32
The "Skylanders Eruptor" float makes its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The "Skylanders Eruptor" float makes its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
The "Skylanders Eruptor" float makes its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 32
A "Wiggle Worm" float proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A "Wiggle Worm" float proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A "Wiggle Worm" float proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 32
The Virginia balloon floats down Central Park South as a pigeon flies by. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Virginia balloon floats down Central Park South as a pigeon flies by. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
The Virginia balloon floats down Central Park South as a pigeon flies by. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 32
Floats gather on Central Park West prior to start of the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Floats gather on Central Park West prior to start of the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Floats gather on Central Park West prior to start of the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
17 / 32
A "Paddington Bear" float proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A "Paddington Bear" float proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A "Paddington Bear" float proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
18 / 32
A worker tends to the "Skylanders Eruptor" balloon before the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A worker tends to the "Skylanders Eruptor" balloon before the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A worker tends to the "Skylanders Eruptor" balloon before the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
19 / 32
A member of the Spirit of America group dances. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A member of the Spirit of America group dances. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A member of the Spirit of America group dances. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
20 / 32
A float depicting the animated "Peanuts" characters Snoopy and Woodstock proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A float depicting the animated "Peanuts" characters Snoopy and Woodstock proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A float depicting the animated "Peanuts" characters Snoopy and Woodstock proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
21 / 32
A float carrying Santa, Mrs. Claus and his elves waves to spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A float carrying Santa, Mrs. Claus and his elves waves to spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A float carrying Santa, Mrs. Claus and his elves waves to spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
22 / 32
A marching band proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A marching band proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A marching band proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
23 / 32
A float depicting the animated character "Thomas the Train" proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A float depicting the animated character "Thomas the Train" proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A float depicting the animated character "Thomas the Train" proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
24 / 32
The West Chester University of Pennsylvania Golden Rams Marching Band performs. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The West Chester University of Pennsylvania Golden Rams Marching Band performs. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
The West Chester University of Pennsylvania Golden Rams Marching Band performs. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
25 / 32
A child watches the parade from a ladder. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A child watches the parade from a ladder. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A child watches the parade from a ladder. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
26 / 32
A "Harold" float proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A "Harold" float proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A "Harold" float proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
27 / 32
A woman dressed as a turkey smiles while making her way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman dressed as a turkey smiles while making her way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A woman dressed as a turkey smiles while making her way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
28 / 32
A New York Police Department officer takes a photo with his cellphone of a holiday-themed "SpongeBob SquarePants" float above 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A New York Police Department officer takes a photo with his cellphone of a holiday-themed "SpongeBob SquarePants" float above 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A New York Police Department officer takes a photo with his cellphone of a holiday-themed "SpongeBob SquarePants" float above 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
29 / 32
A man on stilts poses before the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man on stilts poses before the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A man on stilts poses before the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
30 / 32
New York Police Department officers survey 6th Ave prior to the parade. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

New York Police Department officers survey 6th Ave prior to the parade. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
New York Police Department officers survey 6th Ave prior to the parade. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
31 / 32
A young spectator waits on 6th Ave before the parade. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A young spectator waits on 6th Ave before the parade. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A young spectator waits on 6th Ave before the parade. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Cuban migrants left in limbo

Cuban migrants left in limbo

Next Slideshows

Cuban migrants left in limbo

Cuban migrants left in limbo

Thousands of Cubans are seeking overland passage towards the United States fearing a recent detente between Washington and Havana could end their preferential...

27 Nov 2015
Team Trump

Team Trump

Enthusiastic supporters of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

25 Nov 2015
Holocaust survivors beauty pageant

Holocaust survivors beauty pageant

A beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide in the Israeli city of Haifa.

25 Nov 2015
Seven days in Paris

Seven days in Paris

A visual chronology of the Paris attacks and aftermath.

21 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editor's Choice Pictures - APR 25 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures - APR 25 2017

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

London Marathon

London Marathon

Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures