Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Thursday, November 24, 2011

The Kung Fu Panda balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, November 24, 2011

The Smurf balloon floats down 6th Avenue during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, November 24, 2011

The Kermit the Frog balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, November 24, 2011

The Super Cute Hello Kitty balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, November 24, 2011

A Spiderman performer greets children on Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, November 24, 2011

The Mobile Azalea Trail Maids perform on Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, November 24, 2011

A marching band performs on Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, November 24, 2011

The Smurfs balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, November 24, 2011

A performer is dressed as a snowflake as she walks down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, November 24, 2011

A clown performs on Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, November 24, 2011

A Spiderman performer greets children as the Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, November 24, 2011

The Snoopy the Flying Ace balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, November 24, 2011

Santa Claus rides on his sleigh down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, November 24, 2011

The Julius the Monkey balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, November 24, 2011

People watch as floats make their way through Times Square during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, November 24, 2011

The Spongebob Squarepants balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, November 24, 2011

The Buzz Lightyear balloon floats around Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, November 24, 2011

Singer Cee Lo Green waves as he makes his way on a float around Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, November 24, 2011

Participants make their way through Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, November 24, 2011

People watch as floats make their way through Times Square during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, November 24, 2011

The Kermit the Frog balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, November 24, 2011

People look out from a balcony as the Santa Claus balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, November 24, 2011

The Hawaii All-State Marching Band make its way through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, November 24, 2011

Singer Avril Lavigne waves as she makes her way on a float around Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, November 24, 2011

The Buzz Lightyear balloon makes its way through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, November 24, 2011

The Diary of a Wimpy Kid balloon floats around Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

