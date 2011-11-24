Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
The Kung Fu Panda balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Smurf balloon floats down 6th Avenue during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Kermit the Frog balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Super Cute Hello Kitty balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A Spiderman performer greets children on Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The Mobile Azalea Trail Maids perform on Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A marching band performs on Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The Smurfs balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A performer is dressed as a snowflake as she walks down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A clown performs on Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A Spiderman performer greets children as the Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The Snoopy the Flying Ace balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Santa Claus rides on his sleigh down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The Julius the Monkey balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People watch as floats make their way through Times Square during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Spongebob Squarepants balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Buzz Lightyear balloon floats around Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Singer Cee Lo Green waves as he makes his way on a float around Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Participants make their way through Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People watch as floats make their way through Times Square during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Kermit the Frog balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
People look out from a balcony as the Santa Claus balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The Hawaii All-State Marching Band make its way through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Avril Lavigne waves as she makes her way on a float around Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Buzz Lightyear balloon makes its way through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Diary of a Wimpy Kid balloon floats around Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
