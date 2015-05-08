Mad Max: Fury Road premiere

Director of the movie George Miller (C) poses with cast member Tom Hardy (R) and actor Mel Gibson at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. Gibson joined the cast of the fourth installment of the franchise "Mad...more

Director of the movie George Miller (C) poses with cast member Tom Hardy (R) and actor Mel Gibson at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. Gibson joined the cast of the fourth installment of the franchise "Mad Max: Fury Road", also directed by Miller, at the film's Hollywood premiere, posing for pictures on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

