Pictures | Thu Apr 3, 2014

Mad Men premiere

<p>Cast member Jon Hamm poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Jon Hamm poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Cast member Jon Hamm poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Cast member Christina Hendricks poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Christina Hendricks poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Cast member Christina Hendricks poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Cast member Elisabeth Moss poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Elisabeth Moss poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Cast member Elisabeth Moss poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Cast member January Jones poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member January Jones poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Cast member January Jones poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Cast member Vincent Kartheiser poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Vincent Kartheiser poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Cast member Vincent Kartheiser poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Cast member Jessica Pare poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Jessica Pare poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Cast member Jessica Pare poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Cast member Christina Hendricks poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Christina Hendricks poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Cast member Christina Hendricks poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Cast member Kiernan Shipka poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Kiernan Shipka poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Cast member Kiernan Shipka poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Cast member Elisabeth Moss poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Elisabeth Moss poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Cast member Elisabeth Moss poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Cast member January Jones poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member January Jones poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Cast member January Jones poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Cast member Jessica Pare poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Jessica Pare poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Cast member Jessica Pare poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Creator of the show Matthew Weiner poses with cast member Christina Hendricks at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Creator of the show Matthew Weiner poses with cast member Christina Hendricks at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Creator of the show Matthew Weiner poses with cast member Christina Hendricks at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Creator of the show Matthew Weiner (L) poses with cast member Jon Hamm at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Creator of the show Matthew Weiner (L) poses with cast member Jon Hamm at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Creator of the show Matthew Weiner (L) poses with cast member Jon Hamm at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Cast member Jon Hamm poses with co-stars (from L-R) Kiernan Shipka, Jessica Pare, Elisabeth Moss, January Jones and Christina Hendricks at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Jon Hamm poses with co-stars (from L-R) Kiernan Shipka, Jessica Pare, Elisabeth Moss, January Jones and Christina Hendricks at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Cast member Jon Hamm poses with co-stars (from L-R) Kiernan Shipka, Jessica Pare, Elisabeth Moss, January Jones and Christina Hendricks at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Creator of the show Matthew Weiner and his wife Linda Brettler pose at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Creator of the show Matthew Weiner and his wife Linda Brettler pose at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Creator of the show Matthew Weiner and his wife Linda Brettler pose at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

