Mad Men premiere
Cast member Jon Hamm poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Jon Hamm poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Christina Hendricks poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Christina Hendricks poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Elisabeth Moss poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Elisabeth Moss poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member January Jones poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member January Jones poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Vincent Kartheiser poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Vincent Kartheiser poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Jessica Pare poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Jessica Pare poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Christina Hendricks poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Christina Hendricks poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Kiernan Shipka poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Kiernan Shipka poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Elisabeth Moss poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Elisabeth Moss poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member January Jones poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member January Jones poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Jessica Pare poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Jessica Pare poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Creator of the show Matthew Weiner poses with cast member Christina Hendricks at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Creator of the show Matthew Weiner poses with cast member Christina Hendricks at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Creator of the show Matthew Weiner (L) poses with cast member Jon Hamm at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Creator of the show Matthew Weiner (L) poses with cast member Jon Hamm at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Jon Hamm poses with co-stars (from L-R) Kiernan Shipka, Jessica Pare, Elisabeth Moss, January Jones and Christina Hendricks at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014....more
Cast member Jon Hamm poses with co-stars (from L-R) Kiernan Shipka, Jessica Pare, Elisabeth Moss, January Jones and Christina Hendricks at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Creator of the show Matthew Weiner and his wife Linda Brettler pose at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Creator of the show Matthew Weiner and his wife Linda Brettler pose at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Catwalk kids
Kids and toddlers on the fashion runway.
Johnny Depp to wed Amber Heard
The 50-year-old actor confirms he is engaged to the 27-year-old actress, after showing off an engagement ring in Beijing.
Kids Choice Awards
Highlights from the annual Nickelodeon awards.
China Fashion Week
Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.