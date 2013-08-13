Edition:
Madagascar geckos

<p>A female Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. The geckos are among some of the species studied by Daniel Scantlebury, a Ph.D. student in biology at University of Rochester, for a recent paper describing slowdown in the rate at which species form on Madagascar. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester</p>

A female Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. The geckos are among some of the species studied by Daniel Scantlebury, a Ph.D. student in biology at University of Rochester, for a recent paper describing slowdown in the rate at which species form on Madagascar. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester

<p>A male Henkel's Leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus henkeli) -- one of a group of geckos, native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester</p>

A male Henkel's Leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus henkeli) -- one of a group of geckos, native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester

<p>A female Satanic leaf-tailed gecko (uroplatus phantasticus) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester</p>

A female Satanic leaf-tailed gecko (uroplatus phantasticus) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester

<p>A male Henkel's leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus henkeli) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester</p>

A male Henkel's leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus henkeli) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester

<p>A male and female Satanic leaf-tailed gecko (uroplatus phantasticus) (male has notched tail) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- are pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester</p>

A male and female Satanic leaf-tailed gecko (uroplatus phantasticus) (male has notched tail) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- are pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester

<p>A male Henkel's leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus henkeli) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester</p>

A male Henkel's leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus henkeli) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester

<p>A male Henkel's leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus henkeli) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester</p>

A male Henkel's leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus henkeli) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester

<p>A Cork-bark leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus pietschmanni) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester</p>

A Cork-bark leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus pietschmanni) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester

<p>A female Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester</p>

A female Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester

<p>(Top row L-R): A male Spearpoint leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus ebenaui), female Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae), male Henkel's leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus henkeli). (Middle row L-R): A male and female Satanic leaf-tailed gecko (uroplatus phantasticus) (male has notched tail), female Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae), male Henkel's leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus henkeli). (Bottom row L-R): Cork-bark leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus pietschmanni), female Satanic leaf-tailed gecko (uroplatus phantasticus), male Henkel's leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus henkeli). The lizards -- part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- are pictured in this combination photograph at the University of Rochester, in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester</p>

(Top row L-R): A male Spearpoint leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus ebenaui), female Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae), male Henkel's leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus henkeli). (Middle row L-R): A male and female Satanic leaf-tailed gecko (uroplatus phantasticus) (male has notched tail), female Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae), male Henkel's leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus henkeli). (Bottom row L-R): Cork-bark leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus pietschmanni), female Satanic leaf-tailed gecko (uroplatus phantasticus), male Henkel's leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus henkeli). The lizards -- part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- are pictured in this combination photograph at the University of Rochester, in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester

<p>A male Henkel's leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus henkeli) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester</p>

A male Henkel's leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus henkeli) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester

<p>A male Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae) -- one of a group geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester</p>

A male Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae) -- one of a group geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester

<p>A male Spearpoint leaf-tail gecko (Uroplatus ebenaui) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester</p>

A male Spearpoint leaf-tail gecko (Uroplatus ebenaui) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester

<p>A male Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester</p>

A male Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester

