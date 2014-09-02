Made In America
Kanye West performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Attendees dance during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Devon Mahlin (C) gathers with friends at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A woman, who according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy, is intoxicated, sits after she was handcuffed by the authorities during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Attendees are covered in cake thrown from the stage by electro house musician Steve Aoki during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Musician John Mayer performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Janine Rivera cools off at a misting station during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Revellers watch the Kanye West performance at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
J. Cole performs at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Raphael Drummond is photographed by friends in a frame at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A woman uses a hula hoop as the National's performance is projected on the main stage screens at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Charity Smith and Krystle Buckman pose for a photo at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
John Mayer performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A woman wearing an outfit with the U.S. flag design sleeps on a curb at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Musician Juanes performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Shane Wallace (R) sits on a rock after the final Kanye West performance as hundreds of other attendees depart from the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Big Daddy Kane performs at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revellers lounge on the lawn in between acts at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Electro house musician Steve Aoki performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Women dance to the Steve Aoki performance at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Jasmine Lilly and Morgan Johnson (C and 2nd R) dance and sing along while Kanye West performs as the finale on day one of the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Crowds dance during the J. Cole performance at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Kanye West performs as the finale on day one of the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Next Slideshows
Burning Man Festival
Scenes from this year's Burning Man festival in Nevada.
The Jolie-Pitt family album
Growing up with Brad and Angelina.
Brangelina get married
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were married Saturday in France, a spokesman for the couple says.
Emmy afterparty
How the stars spent the rest of the evening.
MORE IN PICTURES
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.