Pictures | Tue Sep 2, 2014

Made In America

Kanye West performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Kanye West performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Kanye West performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Attendees dance during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Attendees dance during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Attendees dance during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Devon Mahlin (C) gathers with friends at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Devon Mahlin (C) gathers with friends at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Devon Mahlin (C) gathers with friends at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A woman, who according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy, is intoxicated, sits after she was handcuffed by the authorities during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A woman, who according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy, is intoxicated, sits after she was handcuffed by the authorities during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A woman, who according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy, is intoxicated, sits after she was handcuffed by the authorities during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Attendees are covered in cake thrown from the stage by electro house musician Steve Aoki during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Attendees are covered in cake thrown from the stage by electro house musician Steve Aoki during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Attendees are covered in cake thrown from the stage by electro house musician Steve Aoki during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Musician John Mayer performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Musician John Mayer performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Musician John Mayer performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Janine Rivera cools off at a misting station during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Janine Rivera cools off at a misting station during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Janine Rivera cools off at a misting station during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Revellers watch the Kanye West performance at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revellers watch the Kanye West performance at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Revellers watch the Kanye West performance at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
J. Cole performs at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

J. Cole performs at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
J. Cole performs at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Raphael Drummond is photographed by friends in a frame at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Raphael Drummond is photographed by friends in a frame at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Raphael Drummond is photographed by friends in a frame at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A woman uses a hula hoop as the National's performance is projected on the main stage screens at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A woman uses a hula hoop as the National's performance is projected on the main stage screens at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A woman uses a hula hoop as the National's performance is projected on the main stage screens at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Charity Smith and Krystle Buckman pose for a photo at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Charity Smith and Krystle Buckman pose for a photo at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Charity Smith and Krystle Buckman pose for a photo at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
John Mayer performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

John Mayer performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
John Mayer performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A woman wearing an outfit with the U.S. flag design sleeps on a curb at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A woman wearing an outfit with the U.S. flag design sleeps on a curb at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A woman wearing an outfit with the U.S. flag design sleeps on a curb at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Musician Juanes performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Musician Juanes performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Musician Juanes performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Shane Wallace (R) sits on a rock after the final Kanye West performance as hundreds of other attendees depart from the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Shane Wallace (R) sits on a rock after the final Kanye West performance as hundreds of other attendees depart from the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Shane Wallace (R) sits on a rock after the final Kanye West performance as hundreds of other attendees depart from the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Big Daddy Kane performs at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Big Daddy Kane performs at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Big Daddy Kane performs at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revellers lounge on the lawn in between acts at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revellers lounge on the lawn in between acts at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Revellers lounge on the lawn in between acts at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Electro house musician Steve Aoki performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Electro house musician Steve Aoki performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Electro house musician Steve Aoki performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Women dance to the Steve Aoki performance at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Women dance to the Steve Aoki performance at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Women dance to the Steve Aoki performance at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Jasmine Lilly and Morgan Johnson (C and 2nd R) dance and sing along while Kanye West performs as the finale on day one of the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Jasmine Lilly and Morgan Johnson (C and 2nd R) dance and sing along while Kanye West performs as the finale on day one of the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Jasmine Lilly and Morgan Johnson (C and 2nd R) dance and sing along while Kanye West performs as the finale on day one of the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Crowds dance during the J. Cole performance at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Crowds dance during the J. Cole performance at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Crowds dance during the J. Cole performance at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Kanye West performs as the finale on day one of the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Kanye West performs as the finale on day one of the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Kanye West performs as the finale on day one of the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
