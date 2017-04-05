Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Apr 5, 2017 | 7:00pm BST

Made in China

People work at Jinhua Partytime Latex Art and Crafts Factory in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

People work at Jinhua Partytime Latex Art and Crafts Factory in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
People work at Jinhua Partytime Latex Art and Crafts Factory in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
Close
1 / 24
Workers make protective clothing at a factory of Lakeland Industries in Weifang, Shandong province. REUTERS/China Daily

Workers make protective clothing at a factory of Lakeland Industries in Weifang, Shandong province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Workers make protective clothing at a factory of Lakeland Industries in Weifang, Shandong province. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
2 / 24
Employees work extra hours to pack products at a factory during the 11.11 shopping festival, in Taicang, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/Stringer

Employees work extra hours to pack products at a factory during the 11.11 shopping festival, in Taicang, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Employees work extra hours to pack products at a factory during the 11.11 shopping festival, in Taicang, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 24
An employee checks on a drink bottle at a production line of a factory in Luohe, Henan Province. REUTERS/Sheng Li

An employee checks on a drink bottle at a production line of a factory in Luohe, Henan Province. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
An employee checks on a drink bottle at a production line of a factory in Luohe, Henan Province. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Close
4 / 24
An employee checks aluminium ingots for export at the Qingdao Port, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer

An employee checks aluminium ingots for export at the Qingdao Port, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2010
An employee checks aluminium ingots for export at the Qingdao Port, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 24
A labourer works at a production line at a toy factory in Panyu, south China's Guangdong province. REUTERS/Aly Song

A labourer works at a production line at a toy factory in Panyu, south China's Guangdong province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2008
A labourer works at a production line at a toy factory in Panyu, south China's Guangdong province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
6 / 24
Workers sort out cotton at a textile factory in Suining, Sichuan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers sort out cotton at a textile factory in Suining, Sichuan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2009
Workers sort out cotton at a textile factory in Suining, Sichuan province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 24
A worker paints money boxes in the shape of cartoon character Pikachu at a pottery factory in Dehua, Fujian province. REUTERS/Stringer

A worker paints money boxes in the shape of cartoon character Pikachu at a pottery factory in Dehua, Fujian province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
A worker paints money boxes in the shape of cartoon character Pikachu at a pottery factory in Dehua, Fujian province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 24
A man wearing a Christmas hat works at a factory producing Christmas decorations in Yiwu, Zhejiang province. REUTERS/China Daily

A man wearing a Christmas hat works at a factory producing Christmas decorations in Yiwu, Zhejiang province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
A man wearing a Christmas hat works at a factory producing Christmas decorations in Yiwu, Zhejiang province. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
9 / 24
A Dailywin Watch Products employee works at a production line in a factory in Dongguan, in China's southern Guangdong province. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A Dailywin Watch Products employee works at a production line in a factory in Dongguan, in China's southern Guangdong province. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2010
A Dailywin Watch Products employee works at a production line in a factory in Dongguan, in China's southern Guangdong province. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
10 / 24
A worker checks a mask of Donald Trump at Jinhua Partytime Latex Art and Crafts Factory in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

A worker checks a mask of Donald Trump at Jinhua Partytime Latex Art and Crafts Factory in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A worker checks a mask of Donald Trump at Jinhua Partytime Latex Art and Crafts Factory in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
11 / 24
A worker stuffs a toy bear with cotton at a toy factory in Wuhan, Hubei province. REUTERS/Stringer

A worker stuffs a toy bear with cotton at a toy factory in Wuhan, Hubei province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2014
A worker stuffs a toy bear with cotton at a toy factory in Wuhan, Hubei province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 24
A woman works at a textile factory in Xiangfan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman works at a textile factory in Xiangfan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2006
A woman works at a textile factory in Xiangfan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 24
A labourer works at a textile mill in Huaibei, Anhui province. REUTERS/china

A labourer works at a textile mill in Huaibei, Anhui province. REUTERS/china

Reuters / Friday, February 01, 2013
A labourer works at a textile mill in Huaibei, Anhui province. REUTERS/china
Close
14 / 24
Workers sort artificially cultivated freshwater pearls at a pearl production factory in Zhuji, Zhejiang province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Workers sort artificially cultivated freshwater pearls at a pearl production factory in Zhuji, Zhejiang province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, September 10, 2008
Workers sort artificially cultivated freshwater pearls at a pearl production factory in Zhuji, Zhejiang province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
15 / 24
Migrant workers categorize crayons at a toy factory in Dongguan, Guangdong province. REUTERS/Joe Tan

Migrant workers categorize crayons at a toy factory in Dongguan, Guangdong province. REUTERS/Joe Tan

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2010
Migrant workers categorize crayons at a toy factory in Dongguan, Guangdong province. REUTERS/Joe Tan
Close
16 / 24
Employees make stuffed toys which they are exporting to Europe and America, at a toy factory in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/China Daily

Employees make stuffed toys which they are exporting to Europe and America, at a toy factory in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, October 13, 2014
Employees make stuffed toys which they are exporting to Europe and America, at a toy factory in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
17 / 24
Locals of the Qiang ethnic minority pick tea leaves at a tea plantation in Yaan, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Kevin Zhao

Locals of the Qiang ethnic minority pick tea leaves at a tea plantation in Yaan, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Kevin Zhao

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2010
Locals of the Qiang ethnic minority pick tea leaves at a tea plantation in Yaan, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Kevin Zhao
Close
18 / 24
An employee works at a textile factory in Suining, southwest China's Sichuan province. REUTERS/Stringer

An employee works at a textile factory in Suining, southwest China's Sichuan province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2007
An employee works at a textile factory in Suining, southwest China's Sichuan province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 24
A work paints a furniture at a rosewood factory in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. REUTERS/Wang Jing

A work paints a furniture at a rosewood factory in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. REUTERS/Wang Jing

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
A work paints a furniture at a rosewood factory in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. REUTERS/Wang Jing
Close
20 / 24
A worker checks a photo frame inside a factory complex, which trimmed its 2,000-strong workforce for making funiture and moved to a smaller plant making photo frames, in Dalingshan. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A worker checks a photo frame inside a factory complex, which trimmed its 2,000-strong workforce for making funiture and moved to a smaller plant making photo frames, in Dalingshan. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, October 14, 2008
A worker checks a photo frame inside a factory complex, which trimmed its 2,000-strong workforce for making funiture and moved to a smaller plant making photo frames, in Dalingshan. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
21 / 24
North Korean workers make soccer shoes inside a temporary factory at a rural village on the edge of Dandong. REUTERS/Aly Song

North Korean workers make soccer shoes inside a temporary factory at a rural village on the edge of Dandong. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
North Korean workers make soccer shoes inside a temporary factory at a rural village on the edge of Dandong. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
22 / 24
Employees work at a food processing factory in Yichang, Hubei province. REUTERS/Stringer

Employees work at a food processing factory in Yichang, Hubei province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Employees work at a food processing factory in Yichang, Hubei province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 24
A woman works at a factory using traditional method to produce soy sauce in Jinjiang, Fujian Province. China Daily/via REUTERS

A woman works at a factory using traditional method to produce soy sauce in Jinjiang, Fujian Province. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A woman works at a factory using traditional method to produce soy sauce in Jinjiang, Fujian Province. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

Next Slideshows

Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

Scenes of urban destruction in the battle-scarred Iraqi city.

05 Apr 2017
Solitary life in Australia's Outback

Solitary life in Australia's Outback

May McKeown has lived alone on her 6000-acre farm in remote Australia for most of the last 15 years.

05 Apr 2017
Suiting up the Swiss Guard

Suiting up the Swiss Guard

Austrian blacksmiths produce ceremonial suits of armor for the Vatican's Swiss Guards as the craftsmanship needed to make them is disappearing.

03 Apr 2017
The art of the selfie

The art of the selfie

A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.

30 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast