Madrid's food banks
A man searches for food in a garbage container along a street, with the Four Towers business district pictured in the background, in Tetuan, Madrid, January 28, 2014. Last year, families and activists from the 15M indignant movement founded a food...more
A man searches for food in a garbage container along a street, with the Four Towers business district pictured in the background, in Tetuan, Madrid, January 28, 2014. Last year, families and activists from the 15M indignant movement founded a food bank in Tetuan, a working-class neighbourhood of Madrid. It does not simply hand out donations; instead, the families who become recipients are expected to collaborate with the food bank by helping to collect and distribute food. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Toni Trigo picks up the mattress where her oldest daughter, Leila, spent the night, as her other children, Dunia and Elias, share another mattress next to their father Majid in a bedroom where the whole family sleeps at Trigo's parents' in Madrid,...more
Toni Trigo picks up the mattress where her oldest daughter, Leila, spent the night, as her other children, Dunia and Elias, share another mattress next to their father Majid in a bedroom where the whole family sleeps at Trigo's parents' in Madrid, November 25, 2013. Toni Trigo, her husband Majid Mnissar and their three children received food from the Tetuan food bank from October 2013 until a few weeks ago. Before Spain's economic crisis, Toni was employed as a geriatric assistant and Majid was a machinist. In 2009, Majid lost his job and Toni had to support the family on the 690 euros she made a month, with their rent taking up 650 euros. "Either we stopped making the rent payments or we stopped eating. I couldn't let my children go hungry", Trigo said. Soon after, she too lost her job and the family was evicted from their flat in 2010. They have been living at Trigo's parents' two-bedroom apartment ever since. Trigo heard about the Tetuan food bank in October, when she went to try and stop the eviction of an acquaintance of her husband, who was a recipient of the bank. "It is not easy to stand outside a supermarket asking people to donate. But it has helped us put food on the table all these months," said Trigo. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Elias Mnissar Trigo (R), 7, plays with a Real Madrid soccer club scarf in the bedroom he shares with his parents and two sisters, as his grandmother Maria Antonia Domenech eats (L) in front of the TV in her own room, at Domenech's two-bedroom...more
Elias Mnissar Trigo (R), 7, plays with a Real Madrid soccer club scarf in the bedroom he shares with his parents and two sisters, as his grandmother Maria Antonia Domenech eats (L) in front of the TV in her own room, at Domenech's two-bedroom apartment in Madrid, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Majid Mnissar barely fits in the corridor as he does his morning prayers while his father-in-law Constancio Trigo and daughter Dunia wait for him to finish so they can use the corridor to get to their rooms at Trigo's home in Madrid, November 22,...more
Majid Mnissar barely fits in the corridor as he does his morning prayers while his father-in-law Constancio Trigo and daughter Dunia wait for him to finish so they can use the corridor to get to their rooms at Trigo's home in Madrid, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Toni Trigo kisses her son Elias, 7, goodbye as they arrive at his school in Madrid, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Toni Trigo kisses her son Elias, 7, goodbye as they arrive at his school in Madrid, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Toni Trigo picks up a donation of sugar for a food bank from a shopper as fellow food bank recipient Pedro looks on, during a donation pick-up outside a supermarket in Madrid, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Toni Trigo picks up a donation of sugar for a food bank from a shopper as fellow food bank recipient Pedro looks on, during a donation pick-up outside a supermarket in Madrid, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Julio Ortiz, a food bank recipient, organises donated items during a donation pick-up outside a supermarket in Madrid, October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Julio Ortiz, a food bank recipient, organises donated items during a donation pick-up outside a supermarket in Madrid, October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Pedro, a food bank recipient, reacts while organizing food allotments for each family during distribution day at Madrid's Tetuan food bank, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Pedro, a food bank recipient, reacts while organizing food allotments for each family during distribution day at Madrid's Tetuan food bank, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Food bank recipients wait for their cart numbers to be called out to pick up their donated food on distribution day at Madrid's Tetuan food bank, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Food bank recipients wait for their cart numbers to be called out to pick up their donated food on distribution day at Madrid's Tetuan food bank, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Majid Mnissar (L), Mostafa Kamal (R) and another food bank recipient carry a shopping cart full of donated items to the food bank storage room after a donation pick-up in Madrid, October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Majid Mnissar (L), Mostafa Kamal (R) and another food bank recipient carry a shopping cart full of donated items to the food bank storage room after a donation pick-up in Madrid, October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Shopping carts with numbers that identify the families that own them, are lined up before getting filled with donated food on distribution day at Madrid's Tetuan food bank, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Shopping carts with numbers that identify the families that own them, are lined up before getting filled with donated food on distribution day at Madrid's Tetuan food bank, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Next Slideshows
Mount Sinabung erupts
Indonesia's Mount Sinabung continues its eruption.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Lunar New Year celebrations
Ringing in the Year of the Horse.
Pictures of the month: January
Our top photos from the month of January.
MORE IN PICTURES
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.
Running of the Brides
Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.
Cherry blossoms in bloom
The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.
Russian police detain hundreds of protesters
Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.