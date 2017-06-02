Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jun 2, 2017 | 6:55pm BST

Maduro's supporters

Presidential Guard soldiers wave a Venezuelan flag on the roof of a building, during a gathering of supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Presidential Guard soldiers wave a Venezuelan flag on the roof of a building, during a gathering of supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Presidential Guard soldiers wave a Venezuelan flag on the roof of a building, during a gathering of supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 19
Supporters of President Nicolas Maduro rally to support him as a painting representing him is seen in the background in Caracas, Venezuela, May 8, 2017 REUTERS/Marco Bello

Supporters of President Nicolas Maduro rally to support him as a painting representing him is seen in the background in Caracas, Venezuela, May 8, 2017 REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Supporters of President Nicolas Maduro rally to support him as a painting representing him is seen in the background in Caracas, Venezuela, May 8, 2017 REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
2 / 19
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro participate in a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro participate in a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro participate in a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
3 / 19
Pro-government supporters attend a gathering with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro outside the National Electoral Council (CNE) where he presented his proposal to set up a National Constituent Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Pro-government supporters attend a gathering with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro outside the National Electoral Council (CNE) where he presented his proposal to set up a National Constituent Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
Pro-government supporters attend a gathering with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro outside the National Electoral Council (CNE) where he presented his proposal to set up a National Constituent Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
4 / 19
A supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds banner with a picture of the Venezuelan Constitution of 1999 during a rally in support the reform of new reform of constitution in downtown Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds banner with a picture of the Venezuelan Constitution of 1999 during a rally in support the reform of new reform of constitution in downtown Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
A supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds banner with a picture of the Venezuelan Constitution of 1999 during a rally in support the reform of new reform of constitution in downtown Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 19
Government supporters attend a rally in support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Government supporters attend a rally in support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
Government supporters attend a rally in support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
6 / 19
Supporters of President Nicolas Maduro rally to support him while carrying pictures of late Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Supporters of President Nicolas Maduro rally to support him while carrying pictures of late Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Supporters of President Nicolas Maduro rally to support him while carrying pictures of late Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
7 / 19
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro waves a Venezuelan flag during a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro waves a Venezuelan flag during a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro waves a Venezuelan flag during a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
8 / 19
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a photograph of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a photograph of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a photograph of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
9 / 19
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro waves a flag depicting Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro waves a flag depicting Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro waves a flag depicting Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
10 / 19
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro participate in a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro participate in a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro participate in a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
11 / 19
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of the reform of constitution in downtown Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of the reform of constitution in downtown Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of the reform of constitution in downtown Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 19
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro participate in a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro participate in a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro participate in a rally in support of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
13 / 19
A government supporter holds up a photograph of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during a rally in support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A government supporter holds up a photograph of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during a rally in support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
A government supporter holds up a photograph of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during a rally in support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
14 / 19
A government supporter waves a flag during a rally in support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A government supporter waves a flag during a rally in support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
A government supporter waves a flag during a rally in support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
15 / 19
A government supporter wears a cap with an illustration depicting the eyes of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez as she attends a rally in support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his proposal to set up a National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A government supporter wears a cap with an illustration depicting the eyes of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez as she attends a rally in support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his proposal to set up a National Constituent Assembly...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A government supporter wears a cap with an illustration depicting the eyes of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez as she attends a rally in support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his proposal to set up a National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
16 / 19
A placard with an image depicting Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez that reads "Bolivar with Chavez" is seen during a rally in support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his proposal to set up a National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A placard with an image depicting Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez that reads "Bolivar with Chavez" is seen during a rally in support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his proposal to set up a National Constituent Assembly in Caracas....more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A placard with an image depicting Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez that reads "Bolivar with Chavez" is seen during a rally in support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his proposal to set up a National Constituent Assembly in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
17 / 19
A pro-government supporter holds a copy of the Venezuelan constitution and a photo of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during a gathering with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro outside the National Electoral Council (CNE) where he presented his proposal to set up a National Constituent Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A pro-government supporter holds a copy of the Venezuelan constitution and a photo of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during a gathering with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro outside the National Electoral Council (CNE) where he presented...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
A pro-government supporter holds a copy of the Venezuelan constitution and a photo of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during a gathering with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro outside the National Electoral Council (CNE) where he presented his proposal to set up a National Constituent Assembly, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
18 / 19
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shows a copy of a country's constitution during an official ceremony of a Campaign Command to support reforms to the constitution in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shows a copy of a country's constitution during an official ceremony of a Campaign Command to support reforms to the constitution in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shows a copy of a country's constitution during an official ceremony of a Campaign Command to support reforms to the constitution in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Who are the world's biggest polluters?

Who are the world's biggest polluters?

Next Slideshows

Who are the world's biggest polluters?

Who are the world's biggest polluters?

China is the world's largest emitter of carbon dioxide, with the United States second and India third.

02 Jun 2017
Ramadan prayers outside demolished Belgrade mosque

Ramadan prayers outside demolished Belgrade mosque

Muslims offer prayers at a demolished mosque on the outskirts of Belgrade. Local authorities demolished the illegal mosque ahead of the Muslim holy month of...

02 Jun 2017
Pictures of the month: May

Pictures of the month: May

Our top photos from the past month.

01 Jun 2017
Islamic State prepares for last stand in Mosul mosque

Islamic State prepares for last stand in Mosul mosque

Islamic State militants have closed the streets around Mosul's Grand al-Nuri Mosque, apparently in preparation for a final showdown.

01 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast