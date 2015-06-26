Magic Mike XXL premiere
Cast members Channing Tatum (R), Elizabeth Banks (2nd R), Matt Bomer and Jada Pinkett Smith (L) greet each other at the premiere of "Magic Mike XXL" in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Amber Heard. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Joe Manganiello and fiance Sofia Vergara. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans wait at the premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dancers perform at the premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Andie MacDowell. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Elizabeth Banks laughs with co-star Joe Manganiello as Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan stand nearby. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Amber Heard. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Matt Bomer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans wait at the premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Joe Manganiello. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director of the movie Gregory Jacobs (R), writer of the movie Reid Carolin (4th from R) pose with cast members (from -R) Stephen Boss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Andie MacDowell, Matt Bomer, Elizabeth Banks, Chnning Tatum, Adam Rodriguez and Joe...more
Cast member Jada Pinkett Smith. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Elizabeth Banks and Jada Pinkett Smith. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Joe Manganiello and fiance Sofia Vergara. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Amber Heard and Adam Rodriguez. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Jada Pinkett Smith. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Sofia Vergara poses. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Jada Pinkett Smith and Elizabeth Banks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Jada Pinkett Smith signs autographs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Channing Tatum. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director of the movie Gregory Jacobs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Matt Bomer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jenna Dewan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Matt Bomer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
