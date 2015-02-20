Makeshift homes of Gaza
Palestinian boys walk near the remains of a house that witnesses said was badly damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, east of Gaza City February 19, 2015. Aid agencies struggling to shelter thousands of Gazans made homeless by...more
A Palestinian man, whose house was destroyed by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, stands outside his wooden shelter donated by Catholic Relief Services, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip February...more
A Palestinian woman hangs laundry at her damaged house as ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer are seen, on a rainy day east of Gaza City February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian man looks out of his tent erected near the ruins of his house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, on a rainy day east of Gaza City February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians stand atop the ruins of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, on a rainy day east of Gaza City February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian boy looks through a hole in a makeshift shelter near his family's house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, east of Gaza City February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians, whose house was destroyed by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, sit outside their wooden shelter donated by Catholic Relief Services, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip February 16,...more
A Palestinian boy stands by a kindergarten that witnesses said was badly damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, east of Gaza City February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians carry bricks as they strengthen their makeshift shelter near the ruins of their house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, east of Gaza City February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A worker participates in efforts to prepare a wooden shelter donated by Catholic Relief Services for Palestinians whose houses were destroyed by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, east of Khan Younis in the...more
Palestinian woman bake bread at their makeshift shelter near the ruins of their house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, east of Gaza City February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy looks out of a makeshift shelter near the ruins of his family's house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, east of Gaza City February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman stands at the remains of her house that witnesses said was badly damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, east of Gaza City February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian boy sits as ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer are seen in the background, east of Gaza City February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman whose house was destroyed by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, looks out of her wooden shelter donated by Catholic Relief Services, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip February...more
Next Slideshows
Carnival around the world
A look at celebrations in countries around the world.
Year of the Sheep
Celebrating the Lunar New Year.
Frozen falls
The flowing waters of Niagara Falls turn to ice as the temperature drops.
Westminster Dog Show
Highlights from the Westminster Dog Show.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Venezuela's masks of protest
Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.
Elton John in the spotlight
Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs
Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.
First lady Melania Trump
A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.