Making a BAFTA award

A foundry worker prepares a sand mould during the casting process of a British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) mask at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. The masks are being cast and finished at the foundry ahead of the...more

A foundry worker prepares a sand mould during the casting process of a British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) mask at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. The masks are being cast and finished at the foundry ahead of the 2016 BAFTA Awards Ceremony which takes place in London on February 14. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close