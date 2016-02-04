Edition:
Pictures | Thu Feb 4, 2016 | 6:35pm GMT

Making a BAFTA award

A foundry worker prepares a sand mould during the casting process of a British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) mask at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. The masks are being cast and finished at the foundry ahead of the 2016 BAFTA Awards Ceremony which takes place in London on February 14. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Foundry worker Billy Smith melts bronze to make BAFTA masks at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Damaged British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards are seen before being recycled in a furnace to make new ones during the casting process of a BAFTA masks at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A foundry worker prepares a sand mould during the casting process of a BAFTA mask at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Workers pour molten bronze into a sand mould to cast a BAFTA mask at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A mould frame is seen during the manufacturing process of a BAFTA mask at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Workers pour molten bronze into a sand mould to cast a BAFTA mask at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A partially completed bronze BAFTA mask is seen at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A foundry worker cleans the floor from partially completed bronze BAFTA masks at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A foundry worker grinds and polishes a partially finished bronze BAFTA mask at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A model of a BAFTA mask is seen as a worker turns off a machine at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A foundry worker handles a mold frame during the manufacturing process of a BAFTA mask at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A foundry worker grinds and polishes a partially finished bronze BAFTA mask at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Finished bronze BAFTA masks are seen at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A foundry holds a finished bronze BAFTA mask at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
