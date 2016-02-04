Making a BAFTA award
A foundry worker prepares a sand mould during the casting process of a British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) mask at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. The masks are being cast and finished at the foundry ahead of the...more
Foundry worker Billy Smith melts bronze to make BAFTA masks at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Damaged British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards are seen before being recycled in a furnace to make new ones during the casting process of a BAFTA masks at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A foundry worker prepares a sand mould during the casting process of a BAFTA mask at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Workers pour molten bronze into a sand mould to cast a BAFTA mask at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A mould frame is seen during the manufacturing process of a BAFTA mask at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Workers pour molten bronze into a sand mould to cast a BAFTA mask at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A partially completed bronze BAFTA mask is seen at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A foundry worker cleans the floor from partially completed bronze BAFTA masks at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A foundry worker grinds and polishes a partially finished bronze BAFTA mask at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A model of a BAFTA mask is seen as a worker turns off a machine at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A foundry worker handles a mold frame during the manufacturing process of a BAFTA mask at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A foundry worker grinds and polishes a partially finished bronze BAFTA mask at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Finished bronze BAFTA masks are seen at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A foundry holds a finished bronze BAFTA mask at a foundry in west London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Next Slideshows
Best of Super Bowl halftimes
Unforgettable Super Bowl halftime performances.
SAG Awards
Highlights from the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California.
Celebrity stumpers
Notable names show their support to the 2016 presidential candidates.
Paris Haute Couture
Backstage and Spring/Summer collection highlights from Paris.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.