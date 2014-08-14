Making an Ebola vaccine

Victor Klimyuk, COO of Icon Genetics, speaks during an interview in a laboratory in Halle, August 14, 2014. Klimyuk said he and his colleagues were glad that their work was going towards helping fight the virus. "We are glad to do whatever we can do...more

Victor Klimyuk, COO of Icon Genetics, speaks during an interview in a laboratory in Halle, August 14, 2014. Klimyuk said he and his colleagues were glad that their work was going towards helping fight the virus. "We are glad to do whatever we can do to support our colleagues to address this problem which is currently existing and I think that was very good decision of the WHO to allow this vaccine to be used even before it went through all necessary clinical trials because you have to balance a threat: what is more risk? To treat this illness or to let people die," he said. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

