Making an Ebola vaccine
Laboratory technicians of the company Icon Genetics prepare proteins from tobacco plants (Nicotiana benthamiana) for weighing in a laboratory in Halle, Germany August 14, 2014. Icon Genetics GmbH, a German biopharma firm, is helping in the fight...more
A laboratory technician at Icon Genetics prepares proteins from tobacco plants for weighing in a laboratory in Halle, August 14, 2014. Scientists at the company have created so-called vectors - DNA used to make plants create antibodies - which are...more
A tobacco plant is pictured in a laboratory at Icon Genetic in Halle, August 14, 2014. During a week's incubation period in a greenhouse, the plants produce antibodies for the Ebola virus. These antibodies are then extracted from the plant and the...more
Victor Klimyuk, COO of Icon Genetics inspects tobacco plants in a laboratory in Halle, August 14, 2014. Klimyuk says the process can be used for fighting many different viruses or illnesses and that it is practical because it can be scaled up easily....more
Laboratory technicians at Icon Genetics prepare tobacco plants for drying in a laboratory in Halle, August 14, 2014. There are no licensed treatments or vaccines for Ebola, a contagious hemorrhagic disease, but several biotech companies and research...more
Victor Klimyuk, COO of Icon Genetics, speaks during an interview in a laboratory in Halle, August 14, 2014. So far only 10-12 doses of ZMapp have been made. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
A sign is placed on a greenhouse with tobacco plants at Icon Genetic in Halle, August 14, 2014. The WHO's panel of medical ethicists said several experimental drugs had passed the laboratory and animal study phases of development and should be...more
A tobacco plant is pictured in a laboratory at Icon Genetic in Halle, August 14, 2014. Icon Genetics COO Victor Klimyuk says: "Our part is that we provided our colleagues from Mapp Biopharmaceuticals [and] also from Kentucky Bioprocessing, which is...more
A laboratory technician prepares proteins from tobacco plants for weighing in a laboratory in Halle, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Victor Klimyuk, COO of Icon Genetics, speaks during an interview in a laboratory in Halle, August 14, 2014. Klimyuk said he and his colleagues were glad that their work was going towards helping fight the virus. "We are glad to do whatever we can do...more
A sign at Icon Genetics is pictured in Halle, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Victor Klimyuk, COO of Icon Genetics, inspects tobacco plants in a laboratory in Halle, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
