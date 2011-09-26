Making the Dreamliner
Assembly takes place on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner passenger plane at the company's plant in Everett, Washington, April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
A view shows the passenger cabin of the first Boeing 787 Dreamliner to be delivered to launch customer All Nippon Airway (ANA) after its unveiling at Boeing's Everett factory, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
Boeing aircraft maintenance technician Bill Lucyk works on the underside of the first 787 Dreamliner as it's readied for its first test flight at the Boeing company's plant in Everett, Washington, April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
One of the Boeing company's Dreamlifter cargo aircraft sits on the tarmac at their factory in Everett, Washington, April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
A model stands in front of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft at Farnborough airport in Farnborough, southern England, July 18, 2010. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft is surrounded by employees and special guests during its world premiere outside the Boeing assembly plant in Everett, Washington, July 8, 2007. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
The cockpit of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft for All Nippon Airways (ANA) is seen during a media briefing event at Haneda airport in Tokyo, July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Boeing employees work on the interior assembly of a 787 Dreamliner at the company's plant in Everett, Washington, May 19, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft for All Nippon Airways (ANA) is seen at a media briefing event at Haneda airport in Tokyo, July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A section of the main body of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen at the 2010 Farnborough International Airshow in southern England, July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner sits on the tarmac at the Boeing Commercial Airplane manufacturing facilities at Paine Field in Everett, Washington during the aircraft's certification event on August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
The first Boeing 787 Dreamliner sits on the assembly line at the company's Everett, Washington plant, May 19, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
A Boeing employee sits next to a tinted window on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Farnborough airport in southern England, July 18, 2010. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
All Nippon Airway (ANA) flight captain Yoshiro Taneda looks over the first Boeing 787 Dreamliner to be delivered to the Japanese airline at Boeing's Everett factory, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Jim Albaugh (4th R) and All Nippon Airways (ANA) Co President Shinichiro Ito shake hands as ANA's cabin attendants pose in front of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner during a photo session after their joint news conference at Haneda airport in Tokyo, July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
