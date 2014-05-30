Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri May 30, 2014 | 2:27pm BST

Maleficent premiere

Cast member Angelina Jolie waves at fans with actor Brad Pitt as they arrive at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Angelina Jolie waves at fans with actor Brad Pitt as they arrive at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 30, 2014
Cast member Angelina Jolie waves at fans with actor Brad Pitt as they arrive at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 18
Cast member Angelina Jolie waves at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Angelina Jolie waves at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 30, 2014
Cast member Angelina Jolie waves at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 18
Cast member Angelina Jolie attends the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni]

Cast member Angelina Jolie attends the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni]

Friday, May 30, 2014
Cast member Angelina Jolie attends the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni]
Close
3 / 18
Cast member Angelina Jolie signs autographs at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Angelina Jolie signs autographs at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 30, 2014
Cast member Angelina Jolie signs autographs at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 18
Cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 30, 2014
Cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 18
Cast member Elle Fanning poses at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Elle Fanning poses at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 30, 2014
Cast member Elle Fanning poses at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 18
Cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 30, 2014
Cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 18
Actor Brad Pitt waits, as cast member Angelina Jolie poses, at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Brad Pitt waits, as cast member Angelina Jolie poses, at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 30, 2014
Actor Brad Pitt waits, as cast member Angelina Jolie poses, at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 18
Fans cheer as cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt (not pictured) arrive at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fans cheer as cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt (not pictured) arrive at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 30, 2014
Fans cheer as cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt (not pictured) arrive at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 18
Cast member Angelina Jolie waves at fans with actor Brad Pitt at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Angelina Jolie waves at fans with actor Brad Pitt at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 30, 2014
Cast member Angelina Jolie waves at fans with actor Brad Pitt at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 18
Cast member Sharlto Copley and his girlfriend model Tanit Phoenix pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Sharlto Copley and his girlfriend model Tanit Phoenix pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 30, 2014
Cast member Sharlto Copley and his girlfriend model Tanit Phoenix pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 18
Cast member Elle Fanning poses at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Elle Fanning poses at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 30, 2014
Cast member Elle Fanning poses at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 18
Cast members (L-R) Juno Temple, Lesley Manville, Angelina Jolie, Sharlto Copley, Elle Fanning and Sam Riley pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members (L-R) Juno Temple, Lesley Manville, Angelina Jolie, Sharlto Copley, Elle Fanning and Sam Riley pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 30, 2014
Cast members (L-R) Juno Temple, Lesley Manville, Angelina Jolie, Sharlto Copley, Elle Fanning and Sam Riley pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 18
Cast member Angelina Jolie speaks to the media at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Angelina Jolie speaks to the media at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 30, 2014
Cast member Angelina Jolie speaks to the media at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 18
Cast members Elle Fanning (R) and Juno Temple pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Elle Fanning (R) and Juno Temple pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 30, 2014
Cast members Elle Fanning (R) and Juno Temple pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 18
Cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 30, 2014
Cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 18
Cast member Elle Fanning poses at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Elle Fanning poses at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 30, 2014
Cast member Elle Fanning poses at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 18
Cast member Angelina Jolie poses at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Angelina Jolie poses at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 30, 2014
Cast member Angelina Jolie poses at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
My real name is ...

My real name is ...

Next Slideshows

My real name is ...

My real name is ...

What mom named these famous singers.

28 May 2014
Kim and Kanye in Paris

Kim and Kanye in Paris

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in Paris ahead of their Italian wedding.

24 May 2014
Blended premiere

Blended premiere

Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood.

22 May 2014
American Idol finale

American Idol finale

Caleb Johnson celebrates as the new American Idol during the finale of the show's 13th season.

22 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures