Mali divided
A woman stands in front of a poster in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A woman stands in front of a poster in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men sit at the bar of a cafe in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men sit at the bar of a cafe in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A women walks past an abandoned marketplace in Bamako February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A women walks past an abandoned marketplace in Bamako February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Adama Cisse, 34, a businessman from Gao displaced by the war there two years ago, poses for a picture on his bed at his home in Bamako February 27, 2014. Cisse says he does not want to go back to the north because he lost all his business during the...more
Adama Cisse, 34, a businessman from Gao displaced by the war there two years ago, poses for a picture on his bed at his home in Bamako February 27, 2014. Cisse says he does not want to go back to the north because he lost all his business during the war. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men lie on tables in an abandoned marketplace in Bamako February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men lie on tables in an abandoned marketplace in Bamako February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Urban farmers grow lettuce on a small patch of land in Bamako February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Urban farmers grow lettuce on a small patch of land in Bamako February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Traditional Donso musicians pose for a picture at their house in Bamako February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Traditional Donso musicians pose for a picture at their house in Bamako February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man rides a motorcycle on a dry riverbed under a bridge in Bamako February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man rides a motorcycle on a dry riverbed under a bridge in Bamako February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Members of an association for displaced people from the north gather at a house in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Members of an association for displaced people from the north gather at a house in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Members of an association for displaced people from the north gather at a house in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Members of an association for displaced people from the north gather at a house in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men attend Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men attend Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Malian imams line up to greet Moroccan King Mohammed VI before Friday prayers in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Malian imams line up to greet Moroccan King Mohammed VI before Friday prayers in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Karim Keita, member of parliament and the son of Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, poses for a picture in the parliament's main hall in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Karim Keita, member of parliament and the son of Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, poses for a picture in the parliament's main hall in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Parliamentarians talk after European Council President Herman Van Rompuy gave a speech at the parliament building in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Parliamentarians talk after European Council President Herman Van Rompuy gave a speech at the parliament building in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Government buildings built and funded by a Libyan construction firm under the tenure of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi are seen at night in Bamako February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Government buildings built and funded by a Libyan construction firm under the tenure of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi are seen at night in Bamako February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy speaks at the parliament building as photographers sit below the stage in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy speaks at the parliament building as photographers sit below the stage in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A mosquito net vendor arranges his wares by the side of a road in Bamako February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A mosquito net vendor arranges his wares by the side of a road in Bamako February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Truck driver apprentice Abdoulaye Traore, 24, poses for a picture in front of the truck he is learning to drive in Bamako February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Truck driver apprentice Abdoulaye Traore, 24, poses for a picture in front of the truck he is learning to drive in Bamako February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Motorcyclists ride past the central bank building in Bamako February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Motorcyclists ride past the central bank building in Bamako February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Malian soldier stands guard while Moroccan officials talk as Moroccan King Mohammed VI (not pictured) attends Friday prayers in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Malian soldier stands guard while Moroccan officials talk as Moroccan King Mohammed VI (not pictured) attends Friday prayers in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Bamako is seen during a harmattan dust storm, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Bamako is seen during a harmattan dust storm, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A gendarme walks past a mural outside the parliament building in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A gendarme walks past a mural outside the parliament building in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Members of the Malian parliament exit the country's National Assembly building in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Members of the Malian parliament exit the country's National Assembly building in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Malian parliamentarians attend a speech given by European Council President Herman Van Rompuy at the parliament building in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Malian parliamentarians attend a speech given by European Council President Herman Van Rompuy at the parliament building in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People stand on the tarmac as the plane carrying Morocco's King Mohammed VI arrives in Bamako February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People stand on the tarmac as the plane carrying Morocco's King Mohammed VI arrives in Bamako February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man rides in a canoe on the Niger river during a harmattan dust storm in Bamako February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man rides in a canoe on the Niger river during a harmattan dust storm in Bamako February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Next Slideshows
Ten years since Madrid bombings
Memorials mark the tenth anniversary of the train bombings that killed 191 people and injured more than 1,500.
Strange collections
Some of the most unusual collections of stuff from around the world.
Crisis in Crimea
Russian forces tighten their grip on the Crimea region.
Lady arm wrestlers
Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers raise money for the Sideshow Theater Company and for charity.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.