Wed Mar 12, 2014

Mali divided

<p>A woman stands in front of a poster in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A woman stands in front of a poster in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A woman stands in front of a poster in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

1 / 26
<p>Men sit at the bar of a cafe in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Men sit at the bar of a cafe in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Men sit at the bar of a cafe in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

2 / 26
<p>A women walks past an abandoned marketplace in Bamako February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A women walks past an abandoned marketplace in Bamako February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A women walks past an abandoned marketplace in Bamako February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

3 / 26
<p>Adama Cisse, 34, a businessman from Gao displaced by the war there two years ago, poses for a picture on his bed at his home in Bamako February 27, 2014. Cisse says he does not want to go back to the north because he lost all his business during the war. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Adama Cisse, 34, a businessman from Gao displaced by the war there two years ago, poses for a picture on his bed at his home in Bamako February 27, 2014. Cisse says he does not want to go back to the north because he lost all his business during the war. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Adama Cisse, 34, a businessman from Gao displaced by the war there two years ago, poses for a picture on his bed at his home in Bamako February 27, 2014. Cisse says he does not want to go back to the north because he lost all his business during the war. REUTERS/Joe Penney

4 / 26
<p>Men lie on tables in an abandoned marketplace in Bamako February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Men lie on tables in an abandoned marketplace in Bamako February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Men lie on tables in an abandoned marketplace in Bamako February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

5 / 26
<p>Urban farmers grow lettuce on a small patch of land in Bamako February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Urban farmers grow lettuce on a small patch of land in Bamako February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Urban farmers grow lettuce on a small patch of land in Bamako February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

6 / 26
<p>Traditional Donso musicians pose for a picture at their house in Bamako February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Traditional Donso musicians pose for a picture at their house in Bamako February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Traditional Donso musicians pose for a picture at their house in Bamako February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

7 / 26
<p>A man rides a motorcycle on a dry riverbed under a bridge in Bamako February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A man rides a motorcycle on a dry riverbed under a bridge in Bamako February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A man rides a motorcycle on a dry riverbed under a bridge in Bamako February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

8 / 26
<p>Members of an association for displaced people from the north gather at a house in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Members of an association for displaced people from the north gather at a house in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Members of an association for displaced people from the north gather at a house in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

9 / 26
<p>Members of an association for displaced people from the north gather at a house in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Members of an association for displaced people from the north gather at a house in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Members of an association for displaced people from the north gather at a house in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

10 / 26
<p>Men attend Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Men attend Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Men attend Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

11 / 26
<p>Malian imams line up to greet Moroccan King Mohammed VI before Friday prayers in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Malian imams line up to greet Moroccan King Mohammed VI before Friday prayers in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Malian imams line up to greet Moroccan King Mohammed VI before Friday prayers in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

12 / 26
<p>Karim Keita, member of parliament and the son of Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, poses for a picture in the parliament's main hall in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Karim Keita, member of parliament and the son of Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, poses for a picture in the parliament's main hall in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Karim Keita, member of parliament and the son of Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, poses for a picture in the parliament's main hall in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

13 / 26
<p>Parliamentarians talk after European Council President Herman Van Rompuy gave a speech at the parliament building in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Parliamentarians talk after European Council President Herman Van Rompuy gave a speech at the parliament building in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Parliamentarians talk after European Council President Herman Van Rompuy gave a speech at the parliament building in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

14 / 26
<p>Government buildings built and funded by a Libyan construction firm under the tenure of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi are seen at night in Bamako February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Government buildings built and funded by a Libyan construction firm under the tenure of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi are seen at night in Bamako February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Government buildings built and funded by a Libyan construction firm under the tenure of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi are seen at night in Bamako February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

15 / 26
<p>European Council President Herman Van Rompuy speaks at the parliament building as photographers sit below the stage in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy speaks at the parliament building as photographers sit below the stage in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy speaks at the parliament building as photographers sit below the stage in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

16 / 26
<p>A mosquito net vendor arranges his wares by the side of a road in Bamako February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A mosquito net vendor arranges his wares by the side of a road in Bamako February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A mosquito net vendor arranges his wares by the side of a road in Bamako February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

17 / 26
<p>Truck driver apprentice Abdoulaye Traore, 24, poses for a picture in front of the truck he is learning to drive in Bamako February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Truck driver apprentice Abdoulaye Traore, 24, poses for a picture in front of the truck he is learning to drive in Bamako February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Truck driver apprentice Abdoulaye Traore, 24, poses for a picture in front of the truck he is learning to drive in Bamako February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

18 / 26
<p>Motorcyclists ride past the central bank building in Bamako February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Motorcyclists ride past the central bank building in Bamako February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Motorcyclists ride past the central bank building in Bamako February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

19 / 26
<p>A Malian soldier stands guard while Moroccan officials talk as Moroccan King Mohammed VI (not pictured) attends Friday prayers in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A Malian soldier stands guard while Moroccan officials talk as Moroccan King Mohammed VI (not pictured) attends Friday prayers in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A Malian soldier stands guard while Moroccan officials talk as Moroccan King Mohammed VI (not pictured) attends Friday prayers in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

20 / 26
<p>Bamako is seen during a harmattan dust storm, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Bamako is seen during a harmattan dust storm, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Bamako is seen during a harmattan dust storm, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

21 / 26
<p>A gendarme walks past a mural outside the parliament building in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A gendarme walks past a mural outside the parliament building in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A gendarme walks past a mural outside the parliament building in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

22 / 26
<p>Members of the Malian parliament exit the country's National Assembly building in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Members of the Malian parliament exit the country's National Assembly building in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Members of the Malian parliament exit the country's National Assembly building in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

23 / 26
<p>Malian parliamentarians attend a speech given by European Council President Herman Van Rompuy at the parliament building in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Malian parliamentarians attend a speech given by European Council President Herman Van Rompuy at the parliament building in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Malian parliamentarians attend a speech given by European Council President Herman Van Rompuy at the parliament building in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

24 / 26
<p>People stand on the tarmac as the plane carrying Morocco's King Mohammed VI arrives in Bamako February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

People stand on the tarmac as the plane carrying Morocco's King Mohammed VI arrives in Bamako February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

People stand on the tarmac as the plane carrying Morocco's King Mohammed VI arrives in Bamako February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

25 / 26
<p>A man rides in a canoe on the Niger river during a harmattan dust storm in Bamako February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A man rides in a canoe on the Niger river during a harmattan dust storm in Bamako February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A man rides in a canoe on the Niger river during a harmattan dust storm in Bamako February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

26 / 26
