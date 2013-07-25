Mali prepares to vote
A boy climbs a wall to watch a campaign rally for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy climbs a wall to watch a campaign rally for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Children stand in front of the Djinguereber Mosque, built in the 14th century, in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Children stand in front of the Djinguereber Mosque, built in the 14th century, in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Aoussa Dicko, a resident of Timbuktu who fled fighting in her hometown last year, sits on the veranda of her new home at a camp for displaced persons outside Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Aoussa Dicko, a resident of Timbuktu who fled fighting in her hometown last year, sits on the veranda of her new home at a camp for displaced persons outside Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A girl watches performers at a campaign rally for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A girl watches performers at a campaign rally for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Aziz Cisse, a pastor from Ansongo who fled fighting in his hometown last year, poses for a picture in front of his new home at a camp for displaced persons outside Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Aziz Cisse, a pastor from Ansongo who fled fighting in his hometown last year, poses for a picture in front of his new home at a camp for displaced persons outside Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Shoe vendor Ali Traore arranges his shoes for sale on a street in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Shoe vendor Ali Traore arranges his shoes for sale on a street in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy runs in front of a mural that reads "Peace", in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy runs in front of a mural that reads "Peace", in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Tuareg man dances at a campaign rally for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Tuareg man dances at a campaign rally for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy walks past an electoral campaign poster of presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita next to an image of a fish in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy walks past an electoral campaign poster of presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita next to an image of a fish in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A minibus drives by a man sitting on motorcycle reflected in a mirror in Bamako, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A minibus drives by a man sitting on motorcycle reflected in a mirror in Bamako, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Boys walk past stalls in the main market of Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Boys walk past stalls in the main market of Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A tailor looks up from his work next to a campaign poster of presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A tailor looks up from his work next to a campaign poster of presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Electoral official Aramata Cisse waits for eligible voters to retrieve their electoral cards at a distribution center in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Electoral official Aramata Cisse waits for eligible voters to retrieve their electoral cards at a distribution center in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Young men break their Ramadan fast in front of the Djinguereber Mosque, built in the 14th century, in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Young men break their Ramadan fast in front of the Djinguereber Mosque, built in the 14th century, in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A woman holding a baby searches for her name on a list of eligible voters at an election center in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A woman holding a baby searches for her name on a list of eligible voters at an election center in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Women dance at a campaign rally for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Women dance at a campaign rally for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Alhassan Coulibaly, a resident of Goundam who fled fighting in his hometown last year, poses for a picture in front of his new home at a camp for displaced persons outside Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Alhassan Coulibaly, a resident of Goundam who fled fighting in his hometown last year, poses for a picture in front of his new home at a camp for displaced persons outside Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A child walks past posters for presidential candidate Dramane Dembele plastered on a house in Bamako, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A child walks past posters for presidential candidate Dramane Dembele plastered on a house in Bamako, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Issa Djire, a supporter of presidential candidate Dramane Dembele, stands next to posters of Dembele outside his house in Bamako, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Issa Djire, a supporter of presidential candidate Dramane Dembele, stands next to posters of Dembele outside his house in Bamako, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Electoral campaign posters are seen on a hippopotamus monument in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Electoral campaign posters are seen on a hippopotamus monument in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man searches for his name on a list of eligible voters at an election center in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man searches for his name on a list of eligible voters at an election center in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Next Slideshows
The Weiner scandal
Anthony Weiner admitted he had continued sending lewd images of himself to women online - the very behavior that forced him out of office in 2011 - until at...
Earthquake in China
Dozens have been reported killed in an earthquake in China's western Gansu province.
Australia's asylum seekers
A look at the dangerous journeys of those seeking asylum in Australia.
Royal baby boy
William and Kate welcome a baby boy.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.
Inside a world-class wine collection
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.