Mali prepares to vote

<p>A boy climbs a wall to watch a campaign rally for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Children stand in front of the Djinguereber Mosque, built in the 14th century, in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Aoussa Dicko, a resident of Timbuktu who fled fighting in her hometown last year, sits on the veranda of her new home at a camp for displaced persons outside Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>A girl watches performers at a campaign rally for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Aziz Cisse, a pastor from Ansongo who fled fighting in his hometown last year, poses for a picture in front of his new home at a camp for displaced persons outside Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Shoe vendor Ali Traore arranges his shoes for sale on a street in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>A boy runs in front of a mural that reads "Peace", in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>A Tuareg man dances at a campaign rally for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>A boy walks past an electoral campaign poster of presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita next to an image of a fish in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>A minibus drives by a man sitting on motorcycle reflected in a mirror in Bamako, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Boys walk past stalls in the main market of Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>A tailor looks up from his work next to a campaign poster of presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Electoral official Aramata Cisse waits for eligible voters to retrieve their electoral cards at a distribution center in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Young men break their Ramadan fast in front of the Djinguereber Mosque, built in the 14th century, in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>A woman holding a baby searches for her name on a list of eligible voters at an election center in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Women dance at a campaign rally for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Alhassan Coulibaly, a resident of Goundam who fled fighting in his hometown last year, poses for a picture in front of his new home at a camp for displaced persons outside Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>A child walks past posters for presidential candidate Dramane Dembele plastered on a house in Bamako, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Issa Djire, a supporter of presidential candidate Dramane Dembele, stands next to posters of Dembele outside his house in Bamako, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Electoral campaign posters are seen on a hippopotamus monument in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>A man searches for his name on a list of eligible voters at an election center in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

