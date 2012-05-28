Mali refugees

Timal Bara, 35, and her 5-year-old daughter Ka-Bito Bara pose for a picture next to their makeshift shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 23, 2012. In March, Bara and her daughter fled their home in Lere, Mali, after hearing gunshots when Tuareg rebels entered the town, and settled just outside the official Mbera camp grounds. Mbera, a refugee camp set up for people fleeing violence in northern Mali, is home to more than 64,000 people, according to the United Nations' refugee agency, UNHCR. While most live in UNHCR-donated tents, hundreds of families living outside the official camp grounds reside in informal structures built by whatever materials they can find, including sticks, blankets, towels and empty cement bags. REUTERS/Joe Penney