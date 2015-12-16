Mali's Syrian refugees

Syrian refugee Yaser Jaafar holds up his request for asylum in front of other refugees in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. Jaafar said they came to Bamako from Turkey and received a visa upon arrival at the airport. He said their trip was...more

Syrian refugee Yaser Jaafar holds up his request for asylum in front of other refugees in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. Jaafar said they came to Bamako from Turkey and received a visa upon arrival at the airport. He said their trip was facilitated by a Lebanese man and that they would like to leave to go to Europe but don't have any money and have been refused entry at different Western embassies in Mali. REUTERS/Joe Penney

