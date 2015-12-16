Mali's Syrian refugees
Syrian refugee Ali Jaafar and his son Mohamed leave the room he shares with at least five other people in a house where dozens of Syrian refugees live in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. About 90 Syrian refugees live in Mali's capital Bamako, some...more
Syrian refugee children walk in front of an auto garage in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. There are several dozen refugees living in one house, and some work at an auto garage run by a Lebanese family. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Syrian refugees and their Malian colleague gather under a thatched roof tent in front of an auto garage in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. Many of the refugees have claimed asylum in Mali. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Syrian refugee children wave to the camera in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Syrian refugee Ali Jaafar and his son Mohamed leave the room he shares with at least five other people in a house where dozens of Syrian refugees live in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Syrian refugee Ali Jaafar (L), Mohamed Jaafar (baby) pose for a picture with Ali's Malian colleague at an auto garage, Mahmoud Dicko, in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Syrian refugee Yaser Jaafar holds up his request for asylum in front of other refugees in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. Jaafar said they came to Bamako from Turkey and received a visa upon arrival at the airport. He said their trip was...more
Syrian refugees and their Malian colleague watch a video on a cell phone under a thatched roof tent in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Syrian refugees stand in the courtyard of a house where dozens of refugees live in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Syrian refugees pose for a picture in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Syrian refugee Ali Jaafar and his son Mohamed stands in the room he shares with at least five other people in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Next Slideshows
Housing China's corrupt officials
Padded cells to prevent suicide and soft spoons that cannot be made into weapons await officials suspected of corruption in one holding center in southwestern...
Rare tornado in Australia
A rare tornado hits the suburbs of Sydney.
Most popular songs of 2015
The year's top songs, according to the Billboard's Hot 100.
Illegal jade mining in Myanmar
As China ramps up jade mining in the area the gems elude many of the illegal miners who start using heroin to help survive the harsh working conditions.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.