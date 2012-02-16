Malnutrition in India

Severely malnourished two-year-old girl Rajni waits with her mother at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. The statistic - which means 3,000 children dying daily due to illnesses related to poor diets - forced Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to admit last month that malnutrition was "a national shame" and was putting the health of the nation in jeopardy. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi