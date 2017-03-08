Malta's Azure Window collapses into sea
Malta's famed Azure window collapsed into the sea on Wednesday after the Maltese islands were hit by rough seas and stormy weather. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Waves break against the cliffs where the Azure Window once stood. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
People take pictures of the site where the Azure Window collapsed on the island of Gozo. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The structure is believed to have been formed millions of years ago. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The 50 metre high arch has been featured in the HBO series Game of Thrones and is considered one of Europe's most recognizable natural landmarks. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Geologists had long warned that the structure was eroding fast and the authorities had banned visitors from walking on top of it. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said in a Tweet that the famous Mediterranean landmark had always faced destruction because of natural corrosion. "That sad day has arrived," he wrote. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The limestone arch, known as the Azure Window because it arched over blue seas popular with divers, was featured in countless tourist brochures. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The Azure Window in September 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
In 2009. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Tourists walk away after viewing the site where the Azure Window collapsed. Gozo resident Roger Chessell went to the coastline in the morning to take pictures. "There was a big raging sea beneath the Azure Window," he told the Times of Malta...more
Next Slideshows
Acid attack survivors walk the fashion runway
Women fighting to overcome the trauma of acid attacks hold a fashion show to mark International Women's Day in Bangladesh.
Iditarod race across Alaska
Mushers from around the world embark on Alaska's gruelling Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
China's Congress meets
Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.
Banksy's Walled Off Hotel
Street artist Banksy opens the Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.