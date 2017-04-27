Edition:
Pictures | Thu Apr 27, 2017 | 4:25pm BST

Man arrested at Whitehall

A man is held by police in Westminster after an arrest was made on Whitehall in central London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A forensic investigator recovers a knife after man was arrested on Whitehall. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A man is led away by police in Westminster after an arrest was made on Whitehall. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A man is held by police in Westminster after an arrest was made on Whitehall. REUTERS/Kylie MacLellan

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A forensic investigator opens a rucksack after man was arrested on Whitehall. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A man is held by police in Westminster after an arrest was made on Whitehall. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A man is held by police in Westminster after an arrest was made on Whitehall. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A man is held by police in Westminster after an arrest was made on Whitehall. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A forensic investigator recovers knives after man was arrested on Whitehall. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
