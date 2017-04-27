Man arrested at Whitehall
A man is held by police in Westminster after an arrest was made on Whitehall in central London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A forensic investigator recovers a knife after man was arrested on Whitehall. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man is led away by police in Westminster after an arrest was made on Whitehall. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man is held by police in Westminster after an arrest was made on Whitehall. REUTERS/Kylie MacLellan
A forensic investigator opens a rucksack after man was arrested on Whitehall. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man is held by police in Westminster after an arrest was made on Whitehall. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man is held by police in Westminster after an arrest was made on Whitehall. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man is held by police in Westminster after an arrest was made on Whitehall. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A forensic investigator recovers knives after man was arrested on Whitehall. REUTERS/Toby Melville
