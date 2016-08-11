Edition:
United Kingdom

Man scales Trump Tower

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Officers from the NYPD embrace a man to stop him from climbing the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Officers from the NYPD embrace a man to stop him from climbing the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 17
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Officers from the NYPD embrace and pull in a man to stop him from climbing the outside of Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Officers from the NYPD embrace and pull in a man to stop him from climbing the outside of Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 17
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Officers from the NYPD embrace a man to stop him from climbing the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Officers from the NYPD embrace a man to stop him from climbing the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 17
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Officers from the NYPD embrace a man to stop him from climbing the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Officers from the NYPD embrace a man to stop him from climbing the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 17
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

New York Police and Secret Service escort a climber into an ambulance after he climbed Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
New York Police and Secret Service escort a climber into an ambulance after he climbed Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 17
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Officers from the NYPD monitor a man as he climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Officers from the NYPD monitor a man as he climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 17
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

A man climbs the outside of Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
A man climbs the outside of Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 17
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Officers from the NYPD watch as a man climbs the outside of Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Officers from the NYPD watch as a man climbs the outside of Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 17
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Pedestrians gather to watch as officers from the NYPD monitor a man as he climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Pedestrians gather to watch as officers from the NYPD monitor a man as he climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 17
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Officers from the NYPD watch as a man climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Officers from the NYPD watch as a man climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 17
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Officers from the NYPD watch as a man climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Officers from the NYPD watch as a man climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 17
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Spectators watch as a climber scales the side of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Spectators watch as a climber scales the side of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 17
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

A man climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
A man climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 17
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Pedestrians stop to watch as the NYPD attempts to apprehend a man who climbed the Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Pedestrians stop to watch as the NYPD attempts to apprehend a man who climbed the Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 17
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

New York Police Department Commissioner Bill Bratton speaks to officers of the NYPD after a man who climbed the Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
New York Police Department Commissioner Bill Bratton speaks to officers of the NYPD after a man who climbed the Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 17
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Officers from the NYPD monitor a man as he climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Officers from the NYPD monitor a man as he climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 17
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Officers from the NYPD attempt to detain a man as he climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Officers from the NYPD attempt to detain a man as he climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
17 / 17

Man scales Trump Tower

Man scales Trump Tower Share
Replay Slideshow
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »