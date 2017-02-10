Man sets fire on busy Hong Kong subway
Injuries are under medical treatment inside a subway station in Hong Kong. A fire broke out inside a train at one of Hong Kong's busiest subway stations during rush hour Friday. Apple Daily/via REUTERS
A fire onboard a train is seen inside a subway station in Hong Kong. Social Media/@GastronomicNerd/via Reuters TV
A man, whom police believe to have set himself alight, is seen inside a subway station in Hong Kong. Social Media/@GastronomicNerd/via Reuters TV
A man, whom police believe to have set himself on fire, is seen on the ground inside a subway station in Hong Kong. Social Media/@GastronomicNerd/via Reuters TV
People gather around a man lying on the ground inside a subway station in Hong Kong. Social Media/@GastronomicNerd/via Reuters TV
An injured person is under medical treatment inside a subway station in Hong Kong. Apple Daily/via REUTERS
An injuried person is under medical treatment inside a subway station in Hong Kong. Apple Daily/via REUTERS
Police officers stand guard inside Tsim Sha Tsui subway station in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An injured person is under medical treatment inside a subway station in Hong Kong. Apple Daily/via REUTERS
An injured person is under medical treatment inside a subway station in Hong Kong. Apple Daily/via REUTERS
Injured people receive medical treatment inside a subway station in Hong Kong. Apple Daily/via REUTERS
Police officers guard an entrance to Tsim Sha Tsui subway station in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Police officers guard an entrance to Tsim Sha Tsui subway station in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Next Slideshows
Russian forces in Aleppo
Russian soldiers, allied with Syrian government forces, patrol the streets of Aleppo.
Ukraine's winter war heats up
Moscow-backed rebels and government forces trade blame for renewed violence in the industrial east.
Police strike spurs anarchy in Brazil
More than 100 people have been reported killed in violence and looting during a six-day strike by police in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo, with schools...
Snowstorm stalls New York
The fiercest snowstorm of the winter slammed the northeastern U.S., leaving a foot of snow in places, canceling thousands of flights and shutting down schools.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.