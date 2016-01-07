Man shot dead at Paris police station

French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. Journalist Anna Polonyi, who could see the outside of the police station from the window of her flat, posted photos on...more

French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. Journalist Anna Polonyi, who could see the outside of the police station from the window of her flat, posted photos on social media that showed what appeared to be a bomb-disposal robot beside the body. She told Reuters that her sister, in the flat with her, had seen the incident happen. She said the police shouted at the man and that he then started running towards them before they shot him. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close