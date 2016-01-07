Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jan 7, 2016 | 3:20pm GMT

Man shot dead at Paris police station

French police work around the covered body of a man shot dead outside a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. Paris police shot dead on Thursday a man wielding a knife after he tried to enter a police station shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Great) and wearing what turned out to be a fake suicide belt. Handout via Social Media Website/Anna Polonyi

French police work around the covered body of a man shot dead outside a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. Paris police shot dead on Thursday a man wielding a knife after he tried to enter a police station shouting...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
French police work around the covered body of a man shot dead outside a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. Paris police shot dead on Thursday a man wielding a knife after he tried to enter a police station shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Great) and wearing what turned out to be a fake suicide belt. Handout via Social Media Website/Anna Polonyi
Close
1 / 14
French police check a pedestrian as they secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. The incident took place exactly one year after deadly Islamist militant attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in the French capital and also just minutes after President Francois Hollande had given a speech in an another part of Paris to mark the anniversary. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French police check a pedestrian as they secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. The incident took place exactly one year after deadly Islamist militant attacks on the...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
French police check a pedestrian as they secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. The incident took place exactly one year after deadly Islamist militant attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in the French capital and also just minutes after President Francois Hollande had given a speech in an another part of Paris to mark the anniversary. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
2 / 14
French police check a pedestrian as they secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. "The man may have been wearing something that could be a suicide belt," Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet told BFM TV. Brandet later confirmed to Reuters that the suicide belt was fake. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French police check a pedestrian as they secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. "The man may have been wearing something that could be a suicide belt," Interior Ministry...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
French police check a pedestrian as they secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. "The man may have been wearing something that could be a suicide belt," Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet told BFM TV. Brandet later confirmed to Reuters that the suicide belt was fake. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
3 / 14
French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. In Thursday's incident, the man tried to force his way into the police station in the 18th district in northern Paris, an area that Islamic State said it had been planning to hit as part of the November attacks. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. In Thursday's incident, the man tried to force his way into the police station in the 18th district in northern Paris,...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. In Thursday's incident, the man tried to force his way into the police station in the 18th district in northern Paris, an area that Islamic State said it had been planning to hit as part of the November attacks. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
4 / 14
French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
5 / 14
French police work in the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French police work in the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
French police work in the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
6 / 14
French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. "According to our colleagues, he wanted to blow himself up," an official at the Alternative Police union said. "He shouted Allahu Akbar and had wires protruding from his clothes. That's why the police officer opened fire." REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. "According to our colleagues, he wanted to blow himself up," an official at the Alternative Police union said. "He...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. "According to our colleagues, he wanted to blow himself up," an official at the Alternative Police union said. "He shouted Allahu Akbar and had wires protruding from his clothes. That's why the police officer opened fire." REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
7 / 14
French CRS riot police check pedestrians as they secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French CRS riot police check pedestrians as they secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
French CRS riot police check pedestrians as they secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
8 / 14
An armed French policeman secures a street after a man was shot dead outside a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

An armed French policeman secures a street after a man was shot dead outside a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
An armed French policeman secures a street after a man was shot dead outside a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
9 / 14
French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. Journalist Anna Polonyi, who could see the outside of the police station from the window of her flat, posted photos on social media that showed what appeared to be a bomb-disposal robot beside the body. She told Reuters that her sister, in the flat with her, had seen the incident happen. She said the police shouted at the man and that he then started running towards them before they shot him. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. Journalist Anna Polonyi, who could see the outside of the police station from the window of her flat, posted photos on...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. Journalist Anna Polonyi, who could see the outside of the police station from the window of her flat, posted photos on social media that showed what appeared to be a bomb-disposal robot beside the body. She told Reuters that her sister, in the flat with her, had seen the incident happen. She said the police shouted at the man and that he then started running towards them before they shot him. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
10 / 14
French special police force members leave in a van after securing the area at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French special police force members leave in a van after securing the area at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
French special police force members leave in a van after securing the area at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
11 / 14
French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
12 / 14
French BRI special police forces inspect the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French BRI special police forces inspect the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
French BRI special police forces inspect the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
13 / 14
French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Inside the Oregon refuge

Inside the Oregon refuge

Next Slideshows

Inside the Oregon refuge

Inside the Oregon refuge

For the first time, Ammon and Ryan Bundy and their supporters allowed a photographer to join them inside their refuge for a night marked by moments of...

07 Jan 2016
The little prince

The little prince

Britain's Prince George begins his first day of school.

06 Jan 2016
North Korea's nuclear ambitions

North Korea's nuclear ambitions

A look at North Korea's firepower, as the country says it has successfully tested a miniaturized hydrogen nuclear bomb.

06 Jan 2016
Militia standoff in Oregon

Militia standoff in Oregon

A group of self-styled militiamen take over a U.S. federal facility.

05 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures