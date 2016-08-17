Edition:
United Kingdom

Manbij after Islamic State

Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

A view shows part of a media center that belonged to Islamic State militants inside an ancient Hammam in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A view shows part of a media center that belonged to Islamic State militants inside an ancient Hammam in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
1 / 20
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

A woman stands along a damaged street in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A woman stands along a damaged street in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
2 / 20
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
3 / 20
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Civilians ride on a motorcycle past an Islamic court building that was used by Islamic State militants in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Civilians ride on a motorcycle past an Islamic court building that was used by Islamic State militants in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
4 / 20
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Tripods and a projector are pictured inside an ancient Hammam that was used by Islamic State militants as a media center in Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Tripods and a projector are pictured inside an ancient Hammam that was used by Islamic State militants as a media center in Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
5 / 20
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Syria Democratic Forces female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
6 / 20
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

A man cuts the beard of a civilian who was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A man cuts the beard of a civilian who was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
7 / 20
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

A Syria Democratic Forces fighter helps civilians who were evacuated by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter helps civilians who were evacuated by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
8 / 20
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
9 / 20
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect bags of niqabs at a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect bags of niqabs at a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
10 / 20
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016

Syria Democratic Forces fighters walk with people that fled their homes due to clashes between Islamic State fighters and Syria Democratic Forces towards safer parts of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces fighters walk with people that fled their homes due to clashes between Islamic State fighters and Syria Democratic Forces towards safer parts of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
11 / 20
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

A man walks inside a newly opened clothing shop in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A man walks inside a newly opened clothing shop in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
12 / 20
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

A Syria Democratic Forces fighter comforts a civilian who was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter comforts a civilian who was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
13 / 20
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

A woman smokes as she rests after she was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A woman smokes as she rests after she was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
14 / 20
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016

A Syria Democratic Forces fighter walks in the silos and mills of Manbij after the SDF took control of it, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter walks in the silos and mills of Manbij after the SDF took control of it, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
15 / 20
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

Women carry newborn babies while reacting after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Women carry newborn babies while reacting after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
16 / 20
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016

Trucks block the southern entrance of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
Trucks block the southern entrance of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
17 / 20
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

A civilian carries a child as he walks with others after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A civilian carries a child as he walks with others after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
18 / 20
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016

A general view shows damage on the mills of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
A general view shows damage on the mills of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
19 / 20
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016

Vehicles try to cross a highway leading to Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Vehicles try to cross a highway leading to Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
20 / 20

Manbij after Islamic State

Manbij after Islamic State Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Olympic runner stops to help competition

Olympic runner stops to help competition
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »