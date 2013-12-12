Mandela lies in state
A rainbow is seen over the Union Buildings, where the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela was lying in state, in Pretoria December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
People cry after paying their respects at the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela, as Mandela lies in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Mourners queue to board buses that will take them to Pretoria's Union Buildings where former South African President Nelson Mandela is lying in state, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Mourners queue to board buses that will take them to Pretoria's Union Buildings where former South African President Nelson Mandela is lying in state, in Pretoria December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Guarded by South African Naval personnel, the casket with former South African President Nelson Mandela lies in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Markus Schreiber/Pool
Mourners leave after paying their respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela who is lying in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Markus Schreiber/Pool
The South African flag flies at half-mast as mourners leave after paying their respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela who is lying in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Markus Schreiber/Pool more
South African High Commissioner to Singapore Hazel Francis Ngubeni says a prayer during a memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at St George Church in Singapore December 12, 2013. The anti-apartheid hero's death on...more
South African High Commissioner to Singapore Hazel Francis Ngubeni says a prayer during a memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at St George Church in Singapore December 12, 2013. The anti-apartheid hero's death on December 5 at the age of 95 has brought an outpouring of grief and mourning, as well as celebration and thanksgiving for his life and achievements. REUTERS/Low Youjin
Guarded by South African Naval personnel, the casket with former South African President Nelson Mandela lies in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Markus Schreiber/Pool
St Mary's Church choir girls from Pretoria, South Africa, pray at a memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at St George Church in Singapore December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Members of the St Mary's church choir from Pretoria, South Africa, return to their seats after singing at a memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at St George Church in Singapore December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su more
A man raises his fist after paying his respects to former South African President Nelson Mandela as Mandela lies in state for the second day at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Markus Schreiber/Pool
Military personnel carry the remains of the late Nelson Mandela at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool
Soldiers assist a woman who collapsed after viewing the coffin of Nelson Mandela as he lies in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool
People queue to view the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Mourners gather behind police cordons after being denied entry to the site where former President Nelson Mandela was lying in state in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
The flag draped coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela is seen inside a funeral hearse as it leaves the Union Buildings in the capital Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A man sings at a bus stop after the funeral cortege carrying the coffin of Nelson Mandela arrived at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, where Mandela will lie in state, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Mourners cheer during a gathering in support of former South African President Nelson Mandela while in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Military outriders escort the funeral cortege carrying the coffin of Nelson Mandela through a street of Pretoria December 11, 2013, on its way to the Union Buildings. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People queue to view the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Women attend a memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela held by the African National Congress Women's League in Johannesburg, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee
People line up to view the body of Nelson Mandela outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A police officer controls a crowd gathered near the Union Buildings, where Nelson Mandela is lying in state, in Pretoria December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien
People queue to view the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A girl displays a text on her cheek while waiting with her family to pay tribute to former South African president Nelson Mandela in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A motorbike policeman clears residents from the road as the funeral cortege carrying the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela leaves the Union Buildings in the capital Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
People leave the Union Buildings in Pretoria after viewing the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela who is lying in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien
Military personnel carry the remains of the late Nelson Mandela at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool
Mourners gather behind police cordons after being denied entry to the site where Nelson Mandela was lying in state in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
South African singer/songwriter Zahara poses in a dress bearing the image of former South African President Nelson Mandela during a memorial service in his honour held by the African National Congress Women's League in Johannesburg, December 11,...more
People wait for transport to take them to view the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela, who is lying in state, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien
