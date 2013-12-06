Edition:
Mandela movie premiere

<p>Cast member Idris Elba, who portrays Nelson Mandela in the film, arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Friday, December 06, 2013

<p>Zindzi Mandela, daughter of former South African president Nelson Mandela, arrives for the Royal premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Friday, December 06, 2013

<p>Prince William, Duke of Cambridge meets Zindzi Mandela (R), daughter of former South African president Nelson Mandela, at the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool</p>

Friday, December 06, 2013

<p>Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge (L) meets cast member Idris Elba at the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool</p>

Friday, December 06, 2013

<p>Producer Harvey Weinstein jokes with a photographer as he arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Friday, December 06, 2013

<p>Cast member Naomie Harris arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Friday, December 06, 2013

<p>Director Justin Chadwick arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Friday, December 06, 2013

<p>Fashion Designer Amanda Wakeley arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Friday, December 06, 2013

<p>Cast member Tony Kgoroge arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Friday, December 06, 2013

<p>Actor Richard E. Grant arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Friday, December 06, 2013

<p>Producer Harvey Weinstein arrives for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Friday, December 06, 2013

<p>Producer Harvey Weinstein (L) shakes hands with director Justin Chadwick (R) as he talks with cast members Idris Elba (2nd R) and Naomie Harris (C) at the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Friday, December 06, 2013

<p>Actress Naomie Harris reacts as she talks with fellow cast member Idris Elba before an interview at the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Friday, December 06, 2013

<p>A public relations assistant directs cast members Idris Elba (L) and Naomie Harris as they arrive for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Friday, December 06, 2013

<p>Cast members Idris Elba (L) and Naomie Harris arrive for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Friday, December 06, 2013

<p>Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the Royal Premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Friday, December 06, 2013

