Edition:
United Kingdom

Manhattan trapeze

Friday, July 20, 2012

Brandi Baker wraps her hands before a workout at Trapeze School New York July 1, 2012. At the school, students learn trapeze maneuvers with the skyscrapers of Lower Manhattan as a backdrop. The school is located on a rooftop at Pier 40 on the Hudson River. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Friday, July 20, 2012

Brandi Baker wraps her hands before a workout at Trapeze School New York July 1, 2012. At the school, students learn trapeze maneuvers with the skyscrapers of Lower Manhattan as a backdrop. The school is located on a rooftop at Pier 40 on the Hudson River. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
1 / 10
Friday, July 20, 2012

Student takes off at Trapeze School New York June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Friday, July 20, 2012

Student takes off at Trapeze School New York June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
2 / 10
Friday, July 20, 2012

Nikki Dolenz practices on the trapeze at Trapeze School New York June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Friday, July 20, 2012

Nikki Dolenz practices on the trapeze at Trapeze School New York June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
3 / 10
Friday, July 20, 2012

A trapezist swings above the net at Trapeze School New York July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Friday, July 20, 2012

A trapezist swings above the net at Trapeze School New York July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
4 / 10
Friday, July 20, 2012

Greg Cooper spreads his arms as he works out on a trampoline at Trapeze School New York July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Friday, July 20, 2012

Greg Cooper spreads his arms as he works out on a trampoline at Trapeze School New York July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
5 / 10
Friday, July 20, 2012

Greg Cooper (foreground) makes a return after being caught by Josh Cohen at Trapeze School New York July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Friday, July 20, 2012

Greg Cooper (foreground) makes a return after being caught by Josh Cohen at Trapeze School New York July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
6 / 10
Friday, July 20, 2012

Katrina Cohen practices on a trapeze at Trapeze School New York July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Friday, July 20, 2012

Katrina Cohen practices on a trapeze at Trapeze School New York July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
7 / 10
Friday, July 20, 2012

A woman practices on a trapeze shortly after sunset at Trapeze School New York July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Friday, July 20, 2012

A woman practices on a trapeze shortly after sunset at Trapeze School New York July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
8 / 10
Friday, July 20, 2012

Instructor Jeff Silverman (foreground) leads an exercise at Trapeze School New York June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Friday, July 20, 2012

Instructor Jeff Silverman (foreground) leads an exercise at Trapeze School New York June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
9 / 10
Friday, July 20, 2012

Marina Shechtman (foreground) and Jesse Carreta relax between workouts at Trapeze School New York June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Friday, July 20, 2012

Marina Shechtman (foreground) and Jesse Carreta relax between workouts at Trapeze School New York June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
10 / 10

Manhattan trapeze

Manhattan trapeze Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Afghanistan: Lucas Jackson

Afghanistan: Lucas Jackson
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

1:30am GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:20am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

1:15am GMT

Retiring from gang life in El Salvador

All Collections

Retiring from gang life in El Salvador

12:45am GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

12:15am GMT

Celebrities at NYFW

All Collections

Celebrities at NYFW

Thursday, February 16, 2017

U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

All Collections

U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

Thursday, February 16, 2017

A divided Cyprus

All Collections

A divided Cyprus

Thursday, February 16, 2017

View More Slideshows »