Manhattan trapeze
Brandi Baker wraps her hands before a workout at Trapeze School New York July 1, 2012. At the school, students learn trapeze maneuvers with the skyscrapers of Lower Manhattan as a backdrop. The school is located on a rooftop at Pier 40 on the Hudson River. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Student takes off at Trapeze School New York June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Nikki Dolenz practices on the trapeze at Trapeze School New York June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
A trapezist swings above the net at Trapeze School New York July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Greg Cooper spreads his arms as he works out on a trampoline at Trapeze School New York July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Greg Cooper (foreground) makes a return after being caught by Josh Cohen at Trapeze School New York July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Katrina Cohen practices on a trapeze at Trapeze School New York July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
A woman practices on a trapeze shortly after sunset at Trapeze School New York July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Instructor Jeff Silverman (foreground) leads an exercise at Trapeze School New York June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Marina Shechtman (foreground) and Jesse Carreta relax between workouts at Trapeze School New York June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
