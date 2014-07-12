Manhattanhenge
People crowd onto 42nd Street as they take photos of the "Manhattanhenge" phenomenon in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People crowd a bridge that goes over 42nd Street as they take photos of the 'Manhattanhenge' phenomenon in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People take pictures at sunset, during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take pictures at sunset during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The Flatiron Building is seen at sunset during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People crowd a bridge that goes over 42nd St as they take photos of the Manhattanhenge phenomenon in Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People watch the sunset during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man takes a picture of a sunset, during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take pictures at sunset, during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People crowd a bridge that goes over 42nd St as they take photos of the Manhattanhenge phenomenon in Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People take pictures at sunset, during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman takes pictures at sunset next to the the Flatiron Building, during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take pictures at sunset during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take pictures at sunset, during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman moves a chair after taking pictures of the sunset during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
