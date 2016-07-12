Edition:
Manhattanhenge

Mark Kauzlarich
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

The sun sets over Manhattan, aligned exactly with the streets in a phenomenon known as "Manhattanhenge", in New York City, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Mark Kauzlarich
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

A man takes a photo with her phone as the sun sets over Manhattan aligned exactly with the streets in a phenomenon known as "Manhattanhenge", in New York City. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Mark Kauzlarich
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

People crowd 42nd Street near Times Square to take pictures as the sun sets over Manhattan aligned exactly with the streets in a phenomenon known as "Manhattanhenge", in New York City. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Mark Kauzlarich
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

People take pictures as the sun sets over Manhattan aligned exactly with the streets in a phenomenon known as "Manhattanhenge", in New York City. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Mark Kauzlarich
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

A person takes a photo with a tablet as the sun sets over Manhattan aligned exactly with the streets in a phenomenon known as "Manhattanhenge", in New York City. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Mark Kauzlarich
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

A police car passes, telling people to leave the street as the sun sets over Manhattan aligned exactly with the streets in a phenomenon known as "Manhattanhenge", in New York City. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Mark Kauzlarich
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

A woman crosses the street as the sun sets over Manhattan aligned exactly with the streets in a phenomenon known as "Manhattanhenge", in New York City. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Mark Kauzlarich
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

People stand in the middle of 42nd Street in Times Square to take pictures as the sun sets over Manhattan aligned exactly with the streets in a phenomenon known as "Manhattanhenge", in New York City. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Mark Kauzlarich
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

People take a selfie as the sun sets over Manhattan aligned exactly with the streets in a phenomenon known as "Manhattanhenge", in New York City. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

