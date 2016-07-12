Manhattanhenge
The sun sets over Manhattan, aligned exactly with the streets in a phenomenon known as "Manhattanhenge", in New York City, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A man takes a photo with her phone as the sun sets over Manhattan aligned exactly with the streets in a phenomenon known as "Manhattanhenge", in New York City. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
