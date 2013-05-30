Manhattanhenge
People take pictures of the sunset on 42nd street in New York City, during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge", May 29, 2013. "Manhattanhenge", coined by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, occurs when the setting sun aligns itself with the east-west grid of streets in Manhattan, allowing the sun to shine down all streets at the same time. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The sun shines down 42nd Street at sunset during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. "Manhattanhenge", named by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, occurs when the setting sun aligns itself with the east-west grid of streets in Manhattan, allowing the sun to shine down all streets at the same time. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT)
